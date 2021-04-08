… After Atlanta All Star Game Canceled

Matthew Williams, americanactionnews.com

President Trump broke his silence on Saturday by calling for a general boycott of Major League Baseball after the league decided to move its coveted All-Star Game out of Atlanta, Georgia due to the state passing a new law to combat vote fraud.

The MLB commissioner Rob Manfred explained his decision by releasing a statement that claimed ‘the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport.’

As The Hill reports: Former President Trump called for a boycott of Major League Baseball after it decided to move its All-Star Game out of Georgia in protest of the state’s new bill signed into law that tightens voting restrictions.

“Baseball is already losing tremendous numbers of fans, and now they leave Atlanta with their All-Star Game because they are afraid of the Radical Left Democrats who do not want voter I.D., which is desperately needed, to have anything to do with our elections,” Trump said in a statement released by Save America PAC. “Boycott baseball and all of the woke companies that are interfering with Free and Fair Elections. Are you listening Coke, Delta, and all!” he added, referencing other companies that have criticized the new law…

Trump in particular has claimed repeatedly that Georgia experienced widespread voter fraud after Biden won the state by just over 11,000 votes. His loss there marked the first time since 1992 that a Republican presidential contender lost Georgia.