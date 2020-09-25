by John Hanson, via thepoliticalinsider.com

On Monday, President Donald Trump addressed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi refusing to rule out impeachment to prevent him from nominating a judge to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat on the Supreme Court.

“Go ahead. I want them to do that,” Trump said to supporters during a rally in Ohio.

Democratic Leaders Line Up To Threaten Impeachment Over Trump Supreme Court Pick

“I’m the only guy in the world that could get impeached for trying to fill a seat on the Supreme Court,” Trump said.

Pelosi told the New York Times on Monday that it was within her power to try to impeach Trump again.

“Well, we can impeach him every day of the week for anything he does,” Pelosi said.

ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos also asked Pelosi on Sunday during an interview if she would rule out impeachment after she said that every tool at her disposal would be considered to stop Trump’s Supreme Court pick from being confirmed.

Chuck Schumer And Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Chime In

“We have our options,” Pelosi said. “We have arrows in our quiver that I’m not about to discuss right now, but the fact is we have a big challenge in our country.”

Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made a similar comment alongside Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer during a press conference on Sunday night.

“I believe that also we must consider, again all of the tools available in our disposal and that all of these options should be entertained and on the table,” AOC said.

Schumer nodded in agreement. To read this entire article, go to: https://thepoliticalinsider.com/trump-dares-pelosi-to-try-to-impeachment-again-go-ahead/?utm_campaign=TPI09222020morning&utm_source=criticalimpact&utm_medium=email&utm_content=7d52785c5e9dc979a6473c7b9fa19141&source=TPICI