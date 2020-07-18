Moore Promoted to Assistant Director of OIT/Cooper

Fills New Human Resources Assistant Director Position

Mayor Bill Ketron announced last week the promotion of two Rutherford County employees; Darin Moore to Assistant Director of the Office of Information Technology (OIT), and Lyndsay Cooper to fulfill a new role of Assistant Human Resources (HR) Director.

OIT Assistant Director

Darin, whose transition began July 1, started his career with Rutherford County over 21 years ago as a Technician. Moore attended Middle Tennessee State University where he majored in Electro/Mechanical Engineering Technology and English Literature. He held many titles within OIT including Tech Services Coordinator, Tech Support Supervisor, and Tech Services Manager. “In each role I was able to familiarize myself more and more with the inner workings of each department in our County government and help them achieve their business goals through the use of technology,” said Moore.

OIT Director Cody York said, “Darin is dedicated and possesses a servant’s heart. He is a wealth of knowledge, both institutional and technical. I am incredibly grateful that Darin has agreed to serve in the role of Assistant Director. He has been, and will continue to be, a crucial reason we succeed as a team.”

“I am excited about my new position and the opportunity to continue serving Rutherford County, in an even greater capacity,” Moore said. “We have an excellent team in OIT, and I continue to be extremely proud to be a part of it.”

HR Assistant Director

Lyndsay Cooper, hired by Rutherford County in August 2016 as a Human Resources Generalist, was selected to assume the recently added position of Human Resources Assistant Director. Cooper, who received her Bachelor’s Degree in Humanities, Arts, and Social Sciences from Utah State University, has nearly 20 years’ combined experience in the Human Resources field. Prior to joining Rutherford County’s team, Lyndsay served as Director of Career Services for The Art Institute of Tennessee, where she was selected by a group of peers nationwide to serve as the Director of the Career Services Consortium.

HR Director Sonya Stephenson said, “I know Lyndsay will excel in this new role. She is extremely bright, willing to learn, and truly cares about her position and the employees we serve at Rutherford County.”

Cooper, whose promotion was effective July 1, said, “I am elated and grateful for the opportunity to serve in this new role. I have really enjoyed working in the Human Resources Department for the last four years, and am eager to learn and grow with the new challenges this position will bring. I appreciate the mentorship I have received, and look forward to paying it back through service to our employees and citizens.”

Mayor Ketron commented, “I am extremely proud of these two employees. They are already a tremendous asset to their respective departments, and I know these transitions will further enhance the amazing work they do for Rutherford County.”