MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) detectives and patrol officers arrest two teens in connection to the homicide of Javarius Malone that occurred on Gunnerson Ave. Sunday, Sept. 27.

Corey Lillard, Jr., 18, and a 17-year-old male juvenile were both charged with first-degree murder Saturday, Oct. 3. Lillard was hiding in a closet in a Center Pointe Dr. home when officers made the arrest. Police detained the juvenile as he was walking on Old Lascassas Road. Detectives arrest the 17-year-old after interviewing him.

“Detective Cody Thomas and other detectives in the Criminal Investigations Division (CID) and Forensic Service Unit put in an enormous amount of time to clear this case with two arrests,” said CID Sergeant/Detective James Abbott. “The COPS and Directed Patrol Units also to be recognized for their assistance in actively looking for and locating persons of interest and suspects, and eventually serving search warrants.”

Lillard is in the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on a $300,000 bond. The 17-year-old is in custody at the Rutherford County Juvenile Detention Center.