We all know what type is. And we know at least a bit of its history (such as the advent of movable type in Gutenberg’s day). The typewriter, while a much later invention, still goes back many years further than we might think.

When I was a boy I remember my Uncle had an old Oliver typewriter. It was a curious contraption and had belonged to my grandfather who was a newspaper editor. The strikers came in from the sides instead of from below. I thought of it today, and it caused me to look into the history of typewriters. Typewriters have passed from public view rather quietly for devices that accomplished so much. I suspect a comeback might be in order. (As has happened with record players.) One advantage for creative thinkers, you had to use more self reliance. The machine wasn’t doing a lot of your thinking for you.

To go a long way back with this invention, in 1714, Henry Mill obtained a patent in Britain for a machine that, from the patent, appears to have been similar to a typewriter. The patent shows that this machine was actually built and tried out. The antique description reads: “[he] hath by his great study and paines & expence invented and brought to perfection an artificial machine or method for impressing or transcribing of letters, one after another, as in writing, whereby all writing whatsoever may be engrossed in paper or parchment so neat and exact as not to be distinguished from print; that the said machine or method may be of great use in settlements and public records, the impression being deeper and more lasting than any other writing, and not to be erased or counterfeited without manifest discovery” Hows that for a fancy description of a typewriter?