Text: Luke 1:46-56 Mary’s Outburst

Question of the Day: How do believers, like Jesus’ mother, Mary, give an outburst of praise when God does something spectacular?

Mary had just gone through a time of a much unexpected event and a very unusual happening, and her head must have been spinning. After her encounter with the angel, Gabriel (which would make anyone tremble with fear), she needed to get away and think things through and get her mind around this event, so she had packed up and went to visit her relative, Elizabeth, who herself had gone through a very unusual event herself in being pregnant after she was an old lady, but who also would know how to help her through this time of trial. She may have told Joseph about her encounter with Gabriel, the Holy Spirit coming on her, and now, according to the word of the angel, she was pregnant with the Messiah, but we aren’t told anything about that happening.

So now here she was ready to enter the house of Elizabeth, and as she did, the baby in Elizabeth’s womb literally jumped and gave a vicious kick. Elizabeth, being “filled with the Holy Spirit” then blessed Mary and exclaimed “blessed are you among women, and blessed is the fruit of your womb!” Then she quizzed Mary as to “why is this granted to me that the mother of my Lord should come to me? For behold, when the sound of your greeting came to my ears, the baby in my womb leaped for joy. And blessed is she who believed that there would be a fulfillment of what was spoke to her from the Lord.”

Joseph hadn’t had his dream from the angel of the Lord yet (according to Matthew’s account), and their potential marriage hadn’t taken place, but here was a woman of great faith who believed the word of the Lord for a most unusual happening to her body! So how did she respond? It was at that point Mary gave this offering of praise to the Lord: “My whole inner being delights in magnifying the Lord, and my spirit soars rejoicing in God my Savior since he has looked with favor on the humble estate of His servant. From this day on all generations will call me “richly blessed by God” because God has done great things for me and has made His holy name to be magnified greatly.

“He has proven His mercy toward those who hold Him in high respect and reverence generation after generation; He has shown His powerful arm time and again; He has time and again scattered the proud because of the thoughts of their hearts; He has brought down mighty kings from their lofty position and He has lifted up those who are humble and meek; the rich He has sent away empty; He has come to the aid of Israel again and again by remembering His merciful lovingkindness that He has promised to Abraham and to his descendants forever.”

Then we are told that Mary stayed with Elizabeth for three months and then returned to her home. It would take some time for the dust to settle on this spectacular event; so, was she ready to go ahead with her plans to marry Joseph so Jesus would be raised by a godly man? How would he ever come to terms with her pregnancy? Her mind and her world must have been swirling around her as she made that journey (all alone according to the record) back to her home and to Joseph—her beloved husband-to-be. Yet here is the point: she had responded correctly in faith and acceptance, she knew that God would work out all the details of her swirling cyclonic life at this point, and she had given an outburst of praise to God that is still with us 2000+ years later inspiring us to bring praise to God—no matter what has just happened.

Prayer: O God, may an outburst of praise to You come from our lives when events take an unusual twist and our lives are in a swirl. Teach our faith to be as strong as Mary’s was when You show Yourself mighty on our behalf.

Practical Hint: Prepare your heart in faith for unusual happenings—as you never know what God is up to tomorrow in your life!