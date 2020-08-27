Due to Covid-19 social distancing regulations, tickets sold for home football games are limited. Football tickets will need to be purchased prior to game day. No tickets will be sold at the ticket booth on game night until further notice. Since we have a limited number of tickets to sale, please see the details below to ensure that you have an opportunity to purchase your tickets and be included on Friday nights.

*SHS personnel will be monitoring spectator temperatures using a scan digital thermometer, and any fan that has a temperature reading of 100.4 degrees or higher will be refused admission the game and must leave the premises immediately and the tickets will not be refunded.

Pre-Sale details for each home game until further notice:

Smyrna High Fans can go to GoFan.co – High School tickets and get the App to purchase tickets in advance. You must choose Smyrna High School, TN then choose the current game. This will be available starting Tuesday of each week. We will send out a link when available.

A limited number of Student tickets (1 per student) will be sold for $5.00 at school during RTI Wednesday and Thursday and it will be cash only.

SHS Distance Learning Students can purchase student tickets (1 per student) for $5.00 while tickets remain on Wednesday at the SHS Football Ticket booth from 5:00 – 7:00 PM (cash only).

Wednesday – Tickets will be available for anyone to purchase for $7.00 (cash only) until the venue is sold out at the SHS Football ticket booth 12:00 -1:00 PM and 5:00 – 7:00 PM.

Thursday – Anyone may purchase any remaining tickets for $7.00 (cash only) until the venue is sold out at the SHS Football ticket booth 12:00 -1:00 PM.