NATIONAL NEWS

Former George Mason Professor

Corinne Murdock, via tennesseestar.com

University of Virginia (UVA) postdoctoral fellow and former George Mason University (GMU) professor David Walsh called for government overthrow if Democratic challenger Joe Biden loses the election.

“Here’s the thing: if the worst-case scenario happens next week, Americans don’t need to just ‘protest.’ They need to actively try to topple the government,” wrote Walsh. “Also worth noting that the military has already made it clear that in such a scenario, they’re not going to back Trump.”

Here’s the thing: if the worst-case scenario happens next week, Americans don’t need to just “protest.”

They need to actively try to topple the government. —

David “That’s *DR.* Commie F*ck” Walsh (@DavidAstinWalsh) October 27, 2020

Following the post’s controversy, GMU removed Walsh’s profile page from their website and tweeted their disagreement with his statements. Walsh’s page had remained on the website up until shortly after his tweet.

“Contrary to earlier reports, @DavidAstinWalsh does not teach for @GeorgeMasonU nor is he a Mason faculty member. He did teach one class as a part-time instructor last year, but he is no longer an employee of the University. That said, we do not agree with his statement.”

UVA hasn’t issued any remarks on the matter. The university’s standards of conduct prohibits violations of federal, state, or local law “if such directly affects the University’s pursuit of its proper educational purposes… where a specific provision of a statute or ordinance is charged in the complaint.”

Section 2385 of the U.S. Code prohibits advocating government overthrow, with punishments including fines and up to two decades imprisonment. “Whoever knowingly or willfully advocates, abets, advises, or teaches the duty, necessity, desirability, or propriety of overthrowing or destroying the government of the United States…

Whoever, with the intent to cause the overthrow or destruction of any such government, prints, publishes, edits, issues, circulates, sells, distributes, or publicly displays any written or printed matter destroying any government in the United States by force or violence… shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than twenty years, or both, and shall be ineligible for employment by the United States or any department or agency thereof, for the five years next following his conviction.”

READ MORE: https://tennesseestar.com/2020/11/03/uva-fellow-former-george-mason-professor-overthrow-the-government-if-trump-wins/