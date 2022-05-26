All Good Americans Feel Uvalde’s Pain

The parents and residents of Uvalde, Texas saw more gut-wrenching, heart-breaking carnage and death than any parent, any human being, should ever have to experience in their lifetime, as an eighteen year old mentally unbalanced man murdered nineteen little children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School on May 24th 2022, using a DDM4 rifle, and visited an unimaginable evil upon the entire community. All America was forced to bear witness to this abattoir and horrific tragedy as it started at approximately 11:30 Central Daylight Time and unfolded in real time, with the depth of its damage etched on the faces of the parents as they were told later in the evening that their children had been taken from them.

None of us can really say that we know how they must feel, but those of us who have raised children and perhaps have grandchildren can surely acknowledge that there isn’t any good parent who wouldn’t give their own life to save the life of their child; no parent should have to bury their child. We just always assume that we will depart this world long before our children.

It sicken me to the very core of my being, as I recall the sight of grief stricken mothers collapsing into the arms of first responders and fathers holding their heads in their hands or comforting others. Some may say we are reaping what we have sown, but sometimes crazy is just crazy and evil is simply evil and coming without rhyme or reason. And I daresay that all the good people of America are feeling some great degree of pain as we all empathize and grieve alongside the parents, friends and family of all who died this day, as well as with the families of those poor, unfortunate innocents gunned down on May 14th at Top’s Supermarket in Buffalo, New York.

The shooter also shot his grandmother, just prior to his murderous rampage.

In part and speaking to Tucker Carlson that night, in the aftermath of the shooting. the Lt Governor of Texas Dan Patrick said:

“And I realize that not everyone’s a Believer, and I understand that, and I’m just telling you that it’s times like this where you realize how strong your faith is, and some people realize for the first time they need God. And so, I believe … this was a country founded on faith … we have to come together as a people.”

And then there’s Joe Biden. He immediately attempted to politicize this mass murder, even before the bodies of these little children had cooled in the local morgue, long before we even knew their names. Biden stated:

“As a nation, when in God’s name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby? It’s time to turn this pain into action. For every parent, for every citizen of this country. We have to make it clear to every elected official in this country: It’s time to act. … we know [common-sense gun laws] work and have a positive impact. … What in God’s name do you need [an] assault weapon for except to kill someone? Deer aren’t running through the forest with Kevlar vests on, for God’s sake. It’s just sick. … We have to act. And don’t tell me we can’t have an impact on this carnage.

In another incident of political grandstanding, Beto O’Rourke interrupted Governor Gregg Abbott’s press conference today, May 25th, by shouting out that this shooting was “totally predictable” and “preventable”, as many in the crowd shouted him down and Don McLaughlin, the Mayor of Uvalde shouted back, “I can’t believe that you’re a sick son of a bitch that would come to a deal like this to make a political issue.”

No Joe. No Beto. You’re the sick ones here, in your twisted illogical, ill-time presentation made to try to disarm all Americans, the decent law-abiding citizens of the country.

No one can successfully predetermine who will or won’t commit so heinous a crime as this one, the second worse mass shooting in U.S. history, and there isn’t any number of gun laws high enough that will prevent a determined murderer from acquiring a firearm or some other equally deadly weapon to do his evil work. All that’s needed is to look to any major city, such as Chicago , to understand the veracity of this statement.

Yes Joe. I need my Glock .40 and my SA58 FAL .308 semiauto rifle to kill people — BAD People — who may be attempting to rob, murder or otherwise do great bodily harm to me, my neighbors or someone I love. I never have much enjoyed deer hunting for sport, and the weapons I have, I will keep to also ensure that petty tyrant wannabes such as yourself will never enslave me to your arbitrary illegal whims and diktats. If you want mine, you can have it, if you and your agents care to eat a little lead along with them.

Most of America knows the murderer’s name by now. I don’t give a good damn what his name is, but for the sake of clarity in this story, and for those who may see it as an important detail, I’ll identify him — Salvador Ramos. I only care about stopping any more who might come along like him and what we might do to prevent the environments that serve as a petri dish or incubator that grows and gives rise to such destructive and murderous evil.

A study published on February 3rd 2022 by the National Institute of Justice, a Department of Justice agency, noted that the vast majority of mass shootings in America over the past five decades were committed by people suffering from the aftereffects of personal trauma and in crisis at the time of the murders, often leaking their plans prior to their dastardly crimes. And except for teenagers who stole firearms from family members, most of these criminals used firearms they had legally obtained, just as Ramos did, when he purchased two AR15s, one on May 17th and the other on May 20th, along with his purchase of 375 rounds of 5.56 ammunition, as detailed in a report by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Although Ramos dropped big hints about his plans on Facebook, he didn’t say anything specific until about 30 minutes prior to his rampage. Perhaps that would have been enough time to stop him, if someone on the site had immediately notified the local authorities, but we’ll never know now. Nobody said anything.

From all accounts, this young man’s life was one filled with abuse and a less than desirable home-life, with a mother who is a drug addict and an absent father. Such can have a detrimental effect on a young person’s development, but there are many more instances of people who survive abuse at home and still overcome the PTSD associated with it to become good, decent and upstanding citizens of their community. And regardless of how terrible one’s own life may be, only a mentally-ill, sick and twisted person would wallow in their misery and use it as a justification to murder so many precious little innocents.

In a 2001 research paper, Kathleen Kendall-Tackett, Ph.D writes:

“While not everyone who experiences child maltreatment shows symptoms, the effects of childhood abuse can continue into adulthood. … Sometimes children show very functional behaviors in childhood (such as seeking the assistance of a supportive adult), and do not become symptomatic as adults. Other times, their coping abilities are less positive but still serve an important function during childhood. Symptoms adult survivors manifest are often ‘logical extensions’ of dysfunctional coping mechanisms developed during childhood (Briere & Elliot 1994).”

All Americans must do better by their children to help them become healthy, knowledgeable, capable, productive, good and decent people. And those parents who cannot or will not properly raise their children must be held accountable in a manner that gives the at-risk children a fighting chance to climb out of their situation and succeed despite any initial handicap life places against them.

I also rebut all who now tout the Leftist Democratic Party line that an eighteen year old isn’t responsible enough to be able to legally buy a rifle or a handgun, at this point. It’s all a matter of being taught safe and responsible use of firearms at home, by a knowledgeable and proficient adult, and having had a pistol or rifle in my own hands from age eight on, I speak from experience. Along with this, one should consider that Uncle Sam’s Army considers an eighteen year old reliable enough that it issues them M4s and rocket launchers and seats them in M1A2 Abrams tanks and behind fully automatic M60 or M249 machine guns.

Aside from all of this, where was all the security that Robb Elementary allegedly had to provide for the safety and well being of these precious young ones? Yes, one lone officer initially confronted Ramos and was shot in the process, but where was everybody else that supposedly had been assigned duty at this school’s campus? Did they all decide to take lunch simultaneously?

Thank God for the off duty member of the Border Patrol’s Tactical Unit (BORTAC) who finally killed Ramos and ended his murder spree.

America must not waste precious time and resources attempting to scrutinize all individual media accounts, in a dubious manner that also calls on them to essentially pursue “thought crimes” or violate the Fourth Amendment, although there’s nothing wrong with the “see something, say something” sort of action by private citizens. Rather than attack the good and morally sound people of America and our inalienable right to self defense, we should immediately implement the open carry of firearms without any permit requirement for all citizens in good standing, and we should be using our money well to provide high-tech security and several School Resource Officers to every school in America; and for anyone screaming about the cost, they should note that the $40 billion we just sent Ukraine would have funded our entire Department of Justice . for an entire year.

It’s also unconscionable that citizens in good standing who are within their legal rights to go armed anywhere in the country, with or without permits, are somehow prohibited from going within 1000 feet of a school. Ironic isn’t it? The criminals and mass murderers evidently haven’t received the memo yet.

What if some of the teachers had been armed and could have defended themselves and the children?

America must raise children to become conscientious and morally grounded adults, much as our traditional society use to do, in touch God, preferably with a strong acceptance of the Christian and Western principles and teachings that help people to reject such evil as we have recently seen. Teach them well, so something so egregious, heinous and abhorrent never presents itself in their minds as a plan they’re willing to follow. Teach them they are loved, to love themselves and others and to love and respect all life, to hold their life and the lives of others as sacrosanct.