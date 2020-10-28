The Democratic Party: An Existential Threat to America

by Justin O. Smith

Plenty of valid, factual reasons exist to criticize and even oppose today’s Republican Party and President Trump, but none of them warrant abandoning the country to the waiting arms of the Democratic Party Communists and former Vice-President Joe Biden, who has done more to harm America than any other politician, any person, other than President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and their criminal cronies, in eighty-eight years. In fact, for Americans hoping to restore the nation and lead it back toward our Founding Principles, President Donald J. Trump, a man who loves traditional America and Her values, may be the best bulwark over the next four years against the encroachment of an all consuming Marxist/Maoist communist, counter culture ideology into virtually every aspect of American public and private life, preventing Biden and the militant radicals of his party from putting the final nail in the coffin of America’s Republic and destroying freedom and liberty for all.

I’ll have to admit that I’ve been so angry with Trump over the USMCA and the $4.8 trillion “Budget Bill” that doesn’t balance ’til 2035 and his illegal ban on bumpstocks by executive order, as well as other massive bills, that I simply intended to not vote for him, and instead, I was going to vote for great conservatives down the ticket. However, President Trump has done more good than harm in his first four years, once one considers his support for the UnBorn Children, the Newborn and Vulnerable, ending the individual mandate of the ACA, and his nomination of two fine Supreme Court Justices and one truly great Justice and the Abraham Accords, along with a strong effort on immigration reforms and halting illegal aliens; and, his leadership is certainly exhibiting flashes of brilliance and greatness that will not soon be forgotten.

With that said, vote for President Trump like the future of the nation depends on it, since it does. Vote often and hope for “twelve more years” for Trump [just jokin’ folks .. four more will be just fine].

Whatever gripes and grievances true conservatives may have over the Trump administration’s handling of domestic and foreign policy, they can wait until he’s re-elected, at which time, we should all support those viable plans he presents and oppose him when he is obviously presenting anything detrimental to the Bill of Rights, national sovereignty and individual freedom and liberty. And, with no room left for compromise any longer with the Democratic Party, we will simultaneously be charged with trying to draw many young socialists back to the conservative ideas that built America and made Her strong, no matter how hopeless the pursuit may seem, while preparing for a tumultuous decade of civil upheaval, quite probably civil war.

But make no mistake. America’s Democratic Party isn’t just an urgent existential threat to freedom and liberty, it is an existential threat to our very existence as a society and our own personal physical safety, too. Go ahead. Name a city, any major city from California to Illinois to Oregon and Washington and on to Georgia and New York and all points in between, and one finds that from the start, long before Trump even announced he was running for president, leftists have been attacking conservatives physically, for disagreeing with their declarations in support of Marxist tenets and ending American society as we have known it. And it only grew worse upon Trump’s announcement that he would seek the Presidency of the United States.

In their efforts to implement the Great Unraveling of our nation, the supporters of the Democratic Party are pushing the nation towards a terrible “new” yet old Bolshevik Marxist vision, as they demand a fantastic, unattainable country; and, the police are being defunded, statues are coming down, cities are being burned and real scandals and crimes committed by their leaders, such as Joe Biden, and the recent revelation of bribes from China simply for access to Biden are ignored and buried. And Antifa and BLM continue in their combined assaults against everything good and decent that has ever been created and brought forth from our Founding to the present.

And aren’t people the outcasts if they fail to sufficiently bow to the new racist paradigm being advocated by the Left and the Democratic Party? Now Black Lives Matter reading materials and propaganda are mandatory in the halls of universities and far too many state and local governments, and America hears Joe Biden praising the Black Lives Matter organization in Atlanta, Georgia on October 27th, even though it is known to have been organized by Marxists in 2013 and continues to be funded by Communist organizations from around the globe.

The proponents of Cancel Culture edicts will most certainly cast an anti-American vote for Biden. They’re addicted to the power they feel it gives them to destroy an individual’s livelihood and reputation for expressing the “wrong opinion” or telling a joke, or asking someone in one’s office for a date. It’s the advent of an “anything goes” society and nothing matters but that their power continues to grow and conservatives are increasing silenced and canceled, as they now move to bring about a Social Credit System much as seen in modern day China, whereby people are totally controlled and coerced for no productive purpose, but only to intimidate, harass and penalize people for nothing less than vengeance over personal losses and slights.

A Biden administration will trample free speech to hell and back. Think “trigger words” and the simpering university students who have had to be shielded from anything unpleasant that a conservative person might state, no matter how true it might be. Prepare to find new legislation implementing “hate speech” laws that are designed to suppress free speech and any speech that might hurt some poor little communist’s feelings. And people should prepare to see their ideas excluded in the classroom and business offices, if they go against the current crony-capitalism and the push towards full blown Marxism, on the grounds that they are “offensive” or somehow “racist”.

A Biden administration will represent everything the Greatest Generation fought against over the decades, the socialist and communist freedom killing global agendas. But please do vote for Biden, if one wishes to see the CIA, FBI and Department of Justice, the IRS and every other federal institution, including the Department of Homeland Security, politicized and used against anybody who disagrees with Biden’s new Czars. Look for exculpatory evidence to regularly be withheld from federal court proceedings and other acts of obstructing justice, as RussiaGate hoaxes will become the rule to discredit conservatives and deflect attention from real crimes and treason committed by the Democratic Party, leaking lies and propaganda to the proponents of “Fake News” in the Leftstream media for political advantage. And if one does vote for Biden, please do understand that this undermines the basis of political rectitude, the Founding Principles, of our republic, this thing where civilization supposedly lives.

Expect to see business as usual, when it comes to dealing with America’s enemies and selling Her out. Just as we are finding out more about Hunter Biden selling access to then Vice-President Joe Biden and Joe’s obvious complicity in the matter, especially regarding Burisma, Ukraine and China, America can expect to witness more acts of betrayal, such as, when Obama and VP Biden sold out thirty-six U.S. CIA informants to the Chines Communists of the Xi Jingping regime, including one pregnant woman, twenty associates, and, in total, 60 CIA agents, who were all cruelly and brutally executed. Expect an undoing of all of Trump’s Middle East successes and more appeasement and bribes to the Iranian Mullahs for “peace” and deals similar to Hillary’s Uranium One debacle and the deal that facilitated and “authorized” transfers of US secret computer technology to Russia’s Skolkovo Project, that further enabled Russia’s development of hypersonic nuclear weapons.

Ironically, many of the same plotters and traitors, who have been involved in every anti-American scheme over the past twelve years, from the politicization of the IRS, FBI and CIA to the Benghazi Betrayal and on to the coup against President Trump, those demented red, radical Commie bastards, such as Obama, Hillary Clinton and former CIA Director, John Brennan, and former Director of National Intelligence, James Clapper, are at it again, as they attempt to discredit the revelation of the Biden Family’s criminal and treasonous activities, by the New York Post, as more “Russian disinformation”, no matter there exists tapes and documentation, as well as sworn first hand testimony from those involved. Clapper and Brennan went so far as to sign a letter, along with a long list of former Intelligence officers, who hate Trump, aimed at discrediting the story, in a move that speaks to the desperation of the Democratic Party, that is reminiscent of the not too distant RussiaGate Hoax that came up empty after two years of deflecting from real crimes and treason against America, by the Mueller “Special Counsel” team — the Obama Hit Squad, comprised largely of Democrats and Never Trumpers.

As if all of this isn’t bad enough, every American who cares about a productive and free future for their descendants must also consider that Biden and the Squad, comprised of Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley, are proposing a minimum of $11 trillion in brand new spending over the next ten years, including two trillion dollars for his version of a Green New Deal, far less than the $60 trillion the Squad wants, and $1.4 trillion to expand Obamacare; Biden is also fine with continued massive “stimulus spending” that only further destroys American opportunity and chances for a full economic recovery and future prosperity, such as the current demands from the House and Senate Democrats for a $3.3 trillion stimulus plan.

And contrary to Biden’s claims that Americans making under $400,000 a year would not pay “one red cent more in taxes”, this simply isn’t true, given his plans to reinstate the Affordable Care Act’s individual mandate, and, according to Richard Rubin in the Wall Street Journal: “… the corporate tax increases would indirectly affect households at all income levels. That’s because the burden of that tax is borne by shareholders and, over the long run, by workers. So anyone owning stocks could be affected and eventually, companies may raise wages less than they otherwise would.”

Starkly different and a hundred and eighty degrees opposed, President Trump has assured voters that he will perform the largest tax cut ever, if he’s re-elected. One aspect that has been suggested was permanently cutting the payroll tax. Although it’s unclear precisely what his cuts would include, President Trump has previously stated that he would cut the top capital gains tax to fifteen percent, down from twenty percent, give tax breaks to U.S. companies that bring back their operations from China, and help codify changes made in the previous tax overhaul that are on schedule to sunset in 2025.

Worse yet, Biden’s proposals, especially concerning new regulations focused on energy and healthcare, will put some hard brakes on our economy over the next decade, killing nearly five million jobs and causing the Gross Domestic Product to drop $2.6 trillion. By the end of the decade, U.S. consumption will be down $1.5 trillion and median-income households will make $6500 less, according to calculations made by the Hoover Institute.

Today’s Democratic Party and Joe Biden are devoid of the morality necessary and required for the proper administration of a democratically elected republican form of constitutional governance, since they reject the virtues and the principles of the Founding itself, seeking instead to impose the politics of fear, such as are found in despotic Third World Banana republics. They are devoid of any scruples and honorable moral code, and they would sell everything and anything America creates to the highest bidder, even Her enemies, since even they are for sale. They have no honor. They have no love for America.

No America who truly loves this great nation of ours should want to witness a Democratic Party Communist regime take control of our government, a regime that supports all this pernicious mendacity and bad faith governance, rejecting “by consent of the people”. Nor should they want an international grifter suffering from cognitive decline, such as Joe Biden, in The Power Seat, so easy to manipulate, although his mental state is not his fault. And so, if a true patriot wishes to stop a reliably dishonest, criminal and treasonous cabal from running America further into the ground and under the control of our enemies, they should vote for President Donald J. Trump, since despite his flaws, he has managed to hold America together during the greatest disruptions of American society and normal life any of us have witnessed over the past eighty years, acting defiantly and bravely in the face of a dastardly opposition intent on using any foul deed to destroy him.

America simply won’t withstand even the first four years of a Biden administration’s agenda that would bring an untold level of tyrannical and sadistic insanity to the governmental process that will certainly reduce us all to “equality” in the lowest common denominator of poverty, as serfs, and an American public forced to suffer terrible abuses. And, although President Trump won’t “Make America Great Again” in the manner so many of his supporters seem to take the slogan, simply because too much was working against him, from decades previous to his administration, another four years, under President Trump’s guidance and love and loyalty for America, may give us a bit of a respite to regroup and figure out a plan that will end forever the Communist movement within America.