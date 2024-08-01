The life of Dancehall icon Vybz Kartel, known offstage as Adidja Azim Palmer, continues to be as dynamic and headline-grabbing as his music. The artist, currently serving a life sentence for murder, has recently made news with his engagement to Turkish social worker Sidem Ozturk.

This development comes years after his long-term relationship with Tanesha ‘Shorty’ Johnson, the mother of three of his seven children. The news has sparked a flurry of reactions and speculation, particularly regarding Shorty’s response to Kartel’s new relationship.

Vybz Kartel’s Engagement to Sidem Ozturk

Vybz Kartel and Sidem Ozturk’s engagement was confirmed during a Fox5 New York interview, where Ozturk shared details of their relationship. The couple got engaged in the summer of 2022 during an authorized prison visit. Ozturk revealed that the proposal was not traditional; rather, they naturally progressed to referring to each other as husband and wife. Kartel, feeling that this casual reference did not sufficiently convey their commitment, declared, “You’re my fiancé; we’re gonna get married.”

Ozturk, a psychology graduate who previously worked in London, relocated to Kingston, Jamaica, to be closer to Kartel. She expressed deep admiration for him, describing him as having an “amazing heart” and calling him her “angel.” The couple’s relationship, despite being conducted largely through prison visits and separated by glass, appears strong and affectionate. Ozturk, who has taken the name ‘Sidy Gaza,’ a nod to Kartel’s Portmore Empire, has been a dedicated partner, waiting patiently for their moments together.

The Past Relationship with Tanesha ‘Shorty’ Johnson

Before his engagement to Ozturk, Vybz Kartel was in a long-term relationship with Tanesha ‘Shorty’ Johnson. The couple has three sons together: Jaheim ‘Likkle Vybz’ Palmer, Akheel ‘Likkle Addi’ Palmer, and Aiko ‘World Boss Jr.’ Palmer. Although their relationship was publicly tumultuous, with Kartel making several statements about their issues, Shorty largely remained silent.

In 2018, Kartel announced their separation on Instagram, clarifying that Shorty was no longer authorized to conduct business on his behalf. Despite this, they seemed to have reconciled briefly, as evidenced by Kartel’s 2020 album “To Tanesha,” which was dedicated to her. This gesture led to speculation about the status of their relationship, but it appears they have since moved on.

Public Reaction and Shorty’s Response

The news of Kartel’s engagement to Ozturk prompted curiosity about Shorty’s reaction. However, Shorty seemed unbothered, posting carefree content on her Instagram stories, including a quote emphasizing not letting emotions affect one’s financial stability. This response suggests that she has moved on from her past with Kartel and is focusing on her own life and business ventures.

Shorty is now the CEO of the beauty brand BossLadySkinCream and has a YouTube channel, ‘CookingWithTanesha.’ Her activities indicate a focus on personal growth and entrepreneurship, distancing herself from the drama surrounding Kartel’s new relationship.

Vybz Kartel’s Life and Career

Vybz Kartel’s life behind bars has not hindered his musical output or public engagement. He has continued to release music, including the EP “New Religion,” dedicated to Ozturk. Kartel’s prolific career has made him a significant figure in the Dancehall genre, with a net worth estimated around $2 million. Despite his incarceration, he remains a prominent and influential artist, continually engaging with his fanbase through music and social media.

Challenges and Future Prospects

Ozturk has openly discussed the challenges of their relationship, including the inability to see or speak to Kartel freely. Their visits are restricted, with no physical contact allowed. Despite these hurdles, Ozturk remains committed, describing Kartel’s love as “strong” and transformative. The couple hopes to eventually get matching tattoos of each other’s names on their ring fingers, symbolizing their bond in lieu of a traditional engagement ring.

As for Kartel’s legal situation, his lawyer Isat Buchanan is appealing to the UK’s Privy Council to overturn his conviction, arguing that the trial was flawed. This appeal could potentially change Kartel’s circumstances, though the outcome remains uncertain.

Conclusion

The story of Vybz Kartel’s relationships with Tanesha ‘Shorty’ Johnson and Sidem Ozturk is a complex narrative of love, separation, and new beginnings. While his past with Shorty involved public declarations and a shared history, his future with Ozturk seems focused on loyalty and perseverance despite the challenges of a long-distance, prison-bound relationship. Kartel’s life continues to captivate fans and the public, making him a compelling figure in both music and personal life.

