If you don’t wear three masks, you’re killing people

by: Daniel Greenfield frontpagemag.com

After running on a promise to fix the pandemic, Biden admitted, “there’s nothing we can do to change the trajectory of the pandemic in the next several months.”

Except wear two masks.

“To Prevent COVID, wear 2 masks,” The Los Angeles Times declares. “Time to double,” The Washington Post urges. “Health authority recommends Laredoans limit leaving their homes, or wear two masks if they must,” The Laredo Morning Times warns.

But, unlike Doublemint gum, no one thinks that two masks will double the fun.

Well maybe one man does.

“It just makes common sense,” Dr. Fauci said on NBC in one of the innumerable television appearances that have made him the country’s highest-paid federal employee.

That upgrades Fauci’s masking recommendations from zero to one to two.

“There’s no reason to be walking around with a mask,” Fauci had told CBS in March of last year. “When you’re in the middle of an outbreak, wearing a mask might make people feel a little bit better and it might even block a droplet, but it’s not providing the perfect protection that people think that it is.”

It’s just common sense.

Fauci has since explained that he said that then because there was a mask shortage, but we can trust him to tell the truth now. Unless there’s a good reason for us not to know about it.

So we’ve gone from “there’s no reason to be walking around with a mask” to wear two of them.

“So if you have a physical covering with one layer, you put another layer on, it just makes common sense that it would likely be more effective,” Fauci told NBC.

“Likely” is exactly the sort of evidence-based assertion you like to hear from the science party.

But if two masks are good, then three should be even better. And CNBC, getting ahead of the curve, has begun urging viewers to start wearing three masks. And then, before long, in an echo of Animal Farm, it’ll be “Two Masks Good, Four Masks Better” until we’re up to infinite masks.

The weapons of mask distraction being deployed just after Biden took office is no coincidence.

Biden’s takeover has seen states and cities from California to D.C. begin lowering their lockdowns. Something else needs to take its place. When Biden ran for office with a pandemic plan that consisted of telling everyone to wear masks, it was a culture war issue. Between 66% and 70% of Americans now wear masks. And those numbers are even higher in affected areas.

