by David Virts

Scripture Text: Psalm 115:1-8 Title: gods versus God!

Question of the Day: How does the Scriptures contrast Almighty God verses the gods of this world?

We who live in a land where there aren’t any images or idols that people bow down to are quite puzzled as to how man can be foolish enough to worship them. Now we have to immediately admit that a god doesn’t have to be a statue to be worshiped, and that people can worship a variety of things or people or money or a position or anything else, but if it is something that people worship and give devotion to, it is none-the-less an idol.

In this psalm as well as in other various passages of Scripture, idolatry is contrasted with the worship of the One True God. In this psalm the psalmist said in prayer: “O LORD, it is not unto us, I repeat, it is not unto us but to Your name that we give glory, and why? Because of Your overwhelming and steadfast love and Your faithfulness! Then why do the nations keep on saying, ‘Where is there God?’ Our God is in the heavens and He does whatever He pleases. But the idols of the world are made of silver and gold and they are the handiwork of a man. They do have mouths, but they cannot speak; they have eyes, but they cannot see; they have ears, but they do not hear; they have noses, but they do not smell; they have hands but they cannot feel; and they don’t make any sounds at all. What is sad is that those who make them end up becoming just like them—and that goes for all who put their trust in them.”

In this psalm we are confronted with the stark contrast between the LORD, the God of the universe, and the gods of this world: Here is what we learn about the LORD: He is a God of steadfast love. We cannot comprehend how God can love the whole world and give His Son so that they can be saved, but that is the truth of the Word of God! His love is steadfast and overwhelming and unfailing and incomprehensible.

He is a God who is always there for us constantly, that is, He is faithful. We live in a world where we can trust nothing or no one; yet He reveals Himself to us as the One who is always there for us; He will never leave us or forsake us; and He admonishes us to learn to be faithful, consistent, and always there for each other—especially fellow believers.

Our God is also firmly enthroned in the heavens. This gets our perspective off ourselves and onto the One who is in heaven, who always existed, and has capabilities far beyond our comprehension.

Our God also does whatever He pleases: First, He is able to do what He pleases. Second, He cannot be stopped or hindered from doing whatever He pleases. Third, He has absolute power and can do anything that He wants or needs or plans to do. And fourth, He has a complete plan for every creature that He makes, and whether they like it or not, they will end up doing whatever He has designed and planned and purposed that they do!

And here is what we learn about the gods of this world: They are made of material things like silver and gold. They are always handmade. They have a mouth, but cannot speak; eyes, but cannot see; ears but they cannot hear; noses but they cannot smell; hands that cannot feel; feet that cannot walk; and a throat but they cannot make a sound! And the sad thing is this: those who make them become like them.

What a contrast between the useless helpless gods of this world and the LORD, the God of the universe! The psalmist mentioned to believers that we can give Him glory, and later in the psalm we are told of Israel’s complete trust in the LORD for help and for their protection, and for His blessings, and then the psalm is concluded with this admonition: Praise the LORD! Hallelujah!

Prayer: O God, what a pleasure to worship You and You alone! Truly there is none else like You, and when us believers see all that You do for us and how You bless us and how You have prepared a permanent home for us in eternity, who else could we worship! Amen!