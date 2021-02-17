Scripture Text: Luke 17: 24-30 Title: Everyone?

Question of the Day: How many people worldwide will be affected by Christ’s return?

In this passage Jesus chronicles what it will be like when He returns to judge the earth and set up His 1000 year reign—just before all the dead of all time are judged. The question comes up: will everyone on earth be affected by His return? What about all of the unsaved and all of the redeemed? Everyone?

Let’s let the text speak for itself: “As the lightning flashes in one part of the sky and lights up the whole sky, it will be like that when the Son of Man returns in His day of glory. For the day when the Son of Man returns will be quite similar to the days of Noah. In the days just before the flood they were eating, drinking, and getting married right up to the day that Noah went into the ark, and then the flood came suddenly and they were all drown. Do you remember the time of Lot? They were also eating and drinking, buying and selling, and planting and building. But the very day that Lot went out of Sodom God poured out fire and brimstone from heaven and destroyed all of them.’”

Several facts come out of today’s passage:

1. The fact that the Son of Man will return. This is certain!

2. People will be living a normal everyday life when He returns.

3. All people everywhere will have a word of warning that the day is coming.

4. Yet people will ignore the warnings and not be ready.

5. The fact that it will happen like a flash of lightning.

6. It will include all people on earth. Note the italicized words throughout the text.

One of the things that is evident from Scripture is that before any catastrophic judgment of God there are always warnings given. In Revelation we are told that the two witnesses and the 144,000 fiery Jewish evangelists will warn people that this is it; but many will not believe it and go on living and being defiant toward God up to the judgment day. In the days before the flood Noah had preached to them for 100 + years, and in the days before Sodom and Gomorrah were destroyed, they had the testimony of Lot and the final appearance of two angels. You would think that since people know that His return will be so catastrophic for the unsaved and unbelieving, and so glorious for the redeemed, wouldn’t all men everywhere would repent of their sins and turn to God and be prepared for that eventful day? No: Jesus said that all of them, that is, all of the wicked, will be destroyed!

Prayer: Lord, when You told us to be prepared and ready and watching for Your return, we know that we must first and foremost be born again. When we are born again, then we are ready and even eagerly waiting for that glorious day when You return to earth. We eagerly wait for that day! We are ready! We are looking up at Your face and know that it is near. Even so, come, Lord Jesus! Amen!