Scripture Text: John 11:5-6, 11-15 Title: Sleeping or Death?

Question of the Day: Where did the term “sleeping” for the death of the believer come from?

As Jesus moved through His ministry years and taught His disciples, He set in stone many of the thoughts that believers have used down through the centuries that have shaped our theology. Today’s text points out one of these thoughts: the use of the word “sleep” for the death of the believer. In this scene Jesus had just gone into seclusion from His public ministry just before His death because of the death threat that He had faced in Judea—and specifically in Jerusalem. It all began when He had given perfect eyesight to a man who had never seen in his life, and Jesus had clearly pointed out that the miracle was done for the glory of God. God had gotten the glory for it, but the Jewish leaders’ hatred for Him had spilled over into a threat to stone Him.

It was at this time in seclusion that an urgent message came to Him, “Lord, the man whom You dearly love is very sick and near death.” After a few other words to His disciples about how to handle oneself when facing a death threat, we come to today’s text: “Now Jesus loved Martha, her sister, Mary, and Lazarus. After the urgent message came to Him, He stayed two more days where he was, and finally He said to His disciples, ‘Let’s go back to Judea…’” Then He said this to His disciples, ‘Our friend Lazarus is sleeping, but I am going to wake him up.’ The disciples replied, ‘Lord, if he is just sleeping, then he is OK.’ Jesus was speaking about his death, but they though Jesus meant that he had only fallen asleep and was taking a nap. So Jesus clarified what He meant: ‘Lazarus is dead, and I am glad for your sakes that I wasn’t there so that your faith would be much stronger; however, I must go to him.’

Not only was Jesus facing a death threat by going back to Judea, He was also facing a dead friend. As Jesus was constantly taught and challenged His disciples, now it was time to turn the focus to his friend Lazarus. “He is just sleeping, but I am going to wake him up.” Now was Lazarus asleep, or was he dead? Jesus indicated that he was asleep, and the disciples assumed that he meant he had just fallen asleep or taken a nap. It is here in this passage that the term “sleep” is used for the death of believers who have died, and has become the term we use to this day. So, when a believer dies, is he asleep, or is he dead?

Being dead implies that is over forever for that person; but being asleep implies that the person is just resting and will again awaken to resume life. So, is a believer asleep or dead? On many tombstones of believers in graveyards the words: “asleep in Jesus” are found. That is fitting! Lazarus wasn’t dead, he was just sleeping. Any believer who has physically departed from this world is sleeping because that indicates that he will yet come to life. Death isn’t final for the believer; O yes, they have ceased to exist here on earth, but real life for them has only just begun.

The disciples were mistaken, so Jesus corrected them, but they weren’t ready for Jesus’ next words: “Lazarus is dead. And I am glad for your sakes that I was not there…” How could anyone be glad when a believer is dead? If you knew that someone was sleeping, you wouldn’t be worried about that person because soon the sleep would be over and they would again resume the activities of a normal life. When a fellow believer dies, our hearts are grieved, but we too can be glad because of the great reunion that we will have with them in heaven.

So why was Jesus glad? Because Jesus earnestly wanted to teach the disciples—just before His own death—that He had power over death. Jesus had raised someone back from death—like Jairus’ daughter—just after she had died; but Lazarus had been dead for four days—now that is a miracle worth noting, and John is the only one who recorded it. Jesus had purposely waited for Lazarus to die and for more time to take place so that decay would have taken place in his body, and then a demonstration of His—Jesus’— resurrection power would be more clearly seen. Sleep for a believer is a physical separation from our loved ones here on earth, but when the resurrection power of Jesus Christ touches that person in the resurrection, then they are raised to new life that will never end.

Unbelievers have made a very bad choice: they have chosen to die physically, then brought up before the Great White Throne judgment only to be sentenced to an eternal death in the lake of fire. What a bad choice—to choose to die twice. But a believer faces only a temporal separation from their physical body for a brief time, and then when the new life begins, it will last forever! What a choice to make, and Jesus’ teaching here in this passage sets the stage for the rest of the teaching from the Scripture about the believer’s sleep until the resurrection.

John concluded this section by quoting Jesus’ words: “Lazarus is dead, and I am glad for your sakes that I wasn’t there so that your faith would be much stronger; however, I must go to him.’ What else did Jesus do so that people would believe? He did miracles; He cast out demonic spirits; He preached about the kingdom of God; He lived a sinless life; He paid the ultimate sacrifice for our sins; He laid down His life and then took it back up again; He met the disciples and showed them a resurrection body; and then He ascended back into heaven. So the words, “..let’s go to see Lazarus to wake him up” were the words of the one Person who has total power over death, and here Jesus’ reassures us that when a believer dies physically, they only experience “sleep” because one day the resurrection power of God will touch that body, and it will never die again. So it not really death, it is only a brief sleep…

Prayer: Lord, we are thrilled to hear from the lips of One who has total power over physical bodies that when physical death and separation comes from our friends and loved ones here on earth, it is only a temporary sleep because You have “the keys of death”, and nothing, not even physical death can separate us from the great love of God that is in You—Jesus Christ our Lord. When I get done with this life, I will need some rest—some sleep… Amen!