Scripture Text: Ezekiel 39:13,21

Question of the Day: How, when, and where will God’s glory be revealed to this world?

As believers, we know that the glory of God will be the most awesome experience of our eternity in heaven. The day will come when all the believers of all time will finally be united and thoroughly cleansed from all sin, and there will come a day when our Lord will bring us all into the temple of God for our first forever celebration of the majesty and glory of God. A few times in Scripture holy men of old, the prophets, were allowed to see in a vision the glory of God, and each one was forever changed.

Consider the following who encountered God while here on earth: Moses came away with a face that glowed so brightly as he reflected the glory of God that his face had to be covered; when God gave the Law to Israel on Mount Sinai (which is the only time in Scripture recorded where God revealed Himself to a large group—a nation—of people); Manoah and later Zorah, Samson’s parents who were from the tribe of Dan, were so overwhelmed that they had seen “The Angel of the LORD” they were frightened they thought they would die; Isaiah saw God “high and lifted up, and the train of His robe filled the temple”; Peter, James, and John went with Jesus up on the Mount of Transfiguration, and when the glory of God came down on that place, they were so overwhelmed by the sight that they ended up on their faces; and the Apostle John was allowed to see in a vision several scenes of the throne of God in heaven, and he too ended up often on his face.

In today’s passage we have chronicled an event yet future to us when God calls a number of nations along with Gog and Magog together for a massive battle on the mountains of Israel. When the battle is over and the carnage is massive, God makes several summary statements in two verses that give the reaction to the whole watching world: “All the nation (of Israel) will be called on to help bury them, and it will be a great remembrance time when I will be glorified, says the Sovereign Lord.” And, “And in the middle of all of this My glory and splendor will be seen among all the heathen of the world. They will all see My 100% accurate judgment that I have carried out and they will see that it is My hand that has wiped them out”. In these verses we have a demonstration of the awesome power of God when He comes in judgment on this world, and the world has never seen anything like that before. This massive amount of troops that swooped down on Israel when they were defenseless and living in peace and quietness were so thoroughly wiped out as they killed each other, infectious disease killed many of them, and then to finish them off, fire and hail from heaven destroyed the remaining troops. When the world sees the judgment of God carried out on those nations, then the whole world will be left in awe—they had just gotten a glimpse of the glory of God.

This is what happens when the glory of God is revealed here on earth. It doesn’t happen that often, but when it does the world is stunned. They have never seen anything like that before in their lifetimes; the stories that recount such encounters seem far-fetched; but when they witness it, they are overwhelmed; the whole world will be in awe because they have just seen the glory of God revealed here on earth.

For the believer, this experience will be duplicated many times throughout eternity. We will be summoned for a “praise celebration” many times throughout eternity. What is interesting to note is that every encounter of those who were give a glimpse of the throne of God in scripture all testify that they saw something remarkably different. First, we won’t see much because we will be on our faces before our great God; but more than that, since our God is infinite in His wisdom and knowledge and the way He presents Himself, we will see a vastly different manifestation of God each time we visit the temple of God and stand before His throne. We will be stunned; we will be overwhelmed; and the first time we are in the Temple of God and stand before His throne, we will be overwhelmed; but it will be only the first of many times. Each person who was in His presence and tried to describe to us what they “saw” is so far beyond our comprehension. Words will never adequately describe what we will experience. Let’s just get used to falling on our faces before God right now and learning to worship Him so that we are ready for that great experience.

Prayer: O God, even the thought of being in Your holy temple and before Your throne stirs our hearts to their depths. We worship You now, but we also realize that our worship will be far more meaningful and fulfilling to us when it actually happens. Teach us to worship You right now with the insight we have, and to approach Your presence often—because You are seeking worshipers. O God, show us Your glory! Amen!