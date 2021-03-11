Scripture Text: Ezekiel 39:21-24

Question of the Day: When does God hid His face from His children?

God created man to have intimate fellowship with Him often, and Adam and Eve enjoyed that intimate fellowship—until they sinned and didn’t face up to it. When their son, Cain, sinned against God and killed his brother, he made this statement in Genesis 4:13-14: “My punishment is more than I can bear. Look, if you drive me away from this area and You hide Your face from me, I will be a fugitive and wander back and forth on the earth, and whoever finds me will kill me.” He acknowledged that from the beginning of time, when a person has fellowship with God, and sin enters and destroys that intimacy, then God hides His face from that person and life is nothing but miserable.

Throughout the Scriptures the concept of God’s desire to have intimate fellowship with His children started with God seeking out Adam and Eve in the aftermath of the fall, and continued throughout Israel’s history. King David expressed it this way in Psalm 22:24, “God does not abhorrently turn away when His child he is in distress, and He has not hidden His face from him; He has heard and responded to each of them when they just cry out to Him.” At times man has felt that God has abandoned him—like King David did here in this Psalm, but we are assured over and over that He is seeking worshipers, and that He will never abandon His children. Today Israel has had God hide His face from them. In large part they are godless and don’t know the special relationship that He desires with them—as it were, He has hidden His face from them; but one day that will change: He has promised restoration.

The concept of God hiding His face from His people is chronicled in Israel’s history. As they went further and further away from God, He dealt with them, chastened them, withheld His blessings from them, and as He disciplined them He urged them to come back to Him—fully as their Lord and their God. But when they refused, then judgment came and God decided to scatter them all over the world because of their sin and rebellion. In Isaiah 54:8 He said to Israel: ‘I briefly hid My face from you; but in the end I will show you My everlasting love and kindness. These are words from the LORD, Your Redeemer.”

So what could possibly cause such a break in fellowship and intimacy? Isaiah 59:1-2 explains to us that “…the LORD is not unable or unwilling to save you because He is impotent; nor is He hard of hearing so that He can’t hear your cry; but it is your gross immorality that has caused the separation between you and your God; it is your sins that have caused Him to hid His face from you so that He doesn’t hear and respond.” When God disciplined Israel and scattered them throughout the world, He made it clear that He was only temporarily hiding His face from them. This left the door open for the possibility of some day restoring Israel and regathering them—which has already begun to happen.

God has only begun to regather and restore His chosen people. During the tribulation period Israel will reach their low point in worldwide oppression against them. The Battle of Gog and Magog and the Battle of Armageddon will bring all the armies of Gog and Magog alliance of nations, and then all the rest of the nations of the world will gang up to finally wipe out Israel. It is then that Ezekiel is speaking of when he prophesied that those nations would be wiped out by God; and then the LORD said through him, “My glory will be widely seen throughout the world when I execute judgment and when it is clear to the world that I destroyed them. It is at that time that the Jewish people will know that from that day forward that I am their God. The nations of the world will also realize that it was because of Israel’s gross idolatry that they were scattered throughout the world. They dealt treacherously with Me, so I hid My face from them and allowed their adversaries to rule over them and wiped many of them out. It was because of their vile wickedness and their law-breaking ways that I temporarily hid My face from them.” Their intimacy with God was broken because of their sin; He hid His face from them; but He will yet regather and totally restore them and cause His face to shine on them again.

Prayer: O God, each of us is painfully aware of how our sins separate us from You so that You have to temporarily hide Your face from us. That time is painful for us, but it is part of Your chastening and Your discipline—and, more than that, it is part of Your plan to fully restore us and thoroughly cleanse each of us from all of our sin so that we can forever behold Your glorious face. Amen!

David B. Virts has written a book called “Knowing, Seeking Worshiping — a study of the character of God.” It is available by calling 615-945-0611.