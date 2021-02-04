Scripture Text: Revelation 12: 1-7

Question of the Day: What can we learn from the “war that broke out in heaven”?

When the Scriptures opened in Genesis, there was the devil, tempting, standing against God’s people trying to deceive and get them to join him in his rebellion. Nothing has changed to this day. God’s plan and purpose has marched forward throughout time, but at every turn the devil has been trying to thwart God’s plan and destroy God’s people and get as many unbelievers has he can on earth to continue to follow him in his rebellion. He (the devil) has specifically targeted God’s people, in the Old Testament, the Jewish people and the prophets, and in the New Testament, any successful believer who is trying to advance the kingdom of God and see men and women accept and believe the gospel. At the point of today’s text in the book of Revelation when God has given the order for the kingdom of God to be wrestled from the power of the “ruler of this world” and from the nations who have defied God and followed the lead of the devil. As soon as that order has come and the believers in heaven have had the first worship service since that announcement–to celebrate that announcement, we next find that a sign appears and war breaks out in heaven.

Here is today’s text: “And another important sign appeared in heaven: I saw a woman who was clothed with the brilliance of the sun, she stood on the moon, and on her head was a crown that had twelve stars. Now the woman was pregnant and was crying out in birthing pains and was in the agony of giving birth. At that time another important sign appeared in heaven: I saw a huge red dragon that had seven heads and ten horns, and on his heads there were seven crowns. With his tail he then drew a third of the stars of heaven (fallen angels) and threw them down to the earth. The dragon was standing in front of the woman who was about to give birth with the intention of devouring the Child as soon as it was born. Then the woman gave birth to a male Child, One who was destined to rule the whole world with an iron rod. Instead, what happened was this: the woman’s Child was caught up to God and to His throne.

At that point the woman fled into the wilderness where she had a place prepared by God in which she will be nourished and protected from extinction for 1260 days. And a war broke out in heaven between Michael, a super angel, and his angels, and the dragon and his angels, but they didn’t win this war.”

What John saw was a sign in heaven that in summary chronicled the history of the earth. The woman was Israel, and her main purpose as a nation was to bring forth the “Male Child, the One who was to rule all nations with a rod of iron,” and now when the time came for that plan and purpose of God to be fully completed. So what happens after the synopsis of the history of the world is given, immediately a war breaks out in heaven. Now we have always thought of heaven as a place of peace and tranquility and where everything is quiet and calm; but here we are informed what has always been taking place since the beginning of time. Satan has always gone before Almighty God and sought permission to attack His people, and he can do nothing unless he gets that permission—see the first two chapters of the book of Job. Now that is a comforting thought! Throughout history we have several times mentioned when the “sons of man” (a phrase used to describe angelic hosts) came and tried to disrupt what God was doing on earth and to destroy or kill servants of the LORD—and he hasn’t changed his plans.

Now has come the time for a war in heaven in which he and his minions are evicted permanently from heaven—and thus no access to Almighty God to “accuse the brethren”! From this point on throughout the rest of the tribulation and for 1000 years afterward, men can exist here on earth and without the disruption that satanic forces bring. Here is the two-fold bottom line: first the devil’s access to heaven has come to an end; and second, if you or I were to die today unexpectedly and be in heaven, our biggest surprise may be that there the devil and his minions are trying to create havoc! That is almost a depressing thought—except for the information given here that the devil will be cast out of heaven—permanently.

Prayer: O God, we thank You that one day You will end satan’s rule here on earth, and one day You will give the order to Michael that he be thrown out of heaven! We wait for that remarkable day, and patiently wait for the way that You will enthrone Your Son as the Ruler of this world and the whole universe—permanently! Amen!

