Scripture Text: Luke 17:22-24 Title: Where is Christ?

Question of the Day: What has been the number one desire of Christians since Jesus ascended into heaven?

Jesus knew the great desire of all true believers when He was on earth was just to be with the Master—to follow Him, to watch Him live, to listen to Him teach, to see Him heal, and to see the way He baffled those who came along to badger Him with questions. So, what would it be like here on earth for these 2000 years now when He wasn’t around to be with His chosen special people?

Jesus answers that question in today’s text: “And Jesus again turned to His disciples and said, ‘the time will come when you will desire to relive some of the days when the Son of Man was here, but you will not be able to relive those days. Then people will say to you, “Look, there is the Messiah! Or, “Isn’t that Him over there?” But do not go after them or become their followers. As the lightning flashes in one part of the sky and lights up the whole sky, it will be like that when the Son of Man returns in His day of glory.’”

Jesus knew that the number one desire of all Christians of all time would be to relive some of those days, or dream about what it was like to see such an individual walk the earth again. What would it have been like to follow Him each day; to just see the way He lived; to listen to Him teach again some of the great truths of the Bible; to watch Him heal lepers and blind people—and even bring back to life those who had died; or to watch Him embarrass those who came to badger Him with their questions?

With that in mind, then what would be the number one temptation of His followers, or those who were His “would be” followers? It would have been to go after anyone who claimed to be the “Messiah”! One person counted recently and found that there were over 1500 people worldwide who claimed to be Christ! So Jesus said, “Many false christs will come in My name and deceive many.” (Matthew 24:4-5) But the truth is this: when He returns in all His glory with His holy angels with Him, it will be unmistakably clear that it is He who has returned to be with us; and when He comes in the rapture of the church, the last phrase in I Thessalonians 4:17 captures our immediate attention: it says, “…and so we shall ever be with the Lord.” What a great thought!

Prayer: Lord, You know how our great desire is to see You and to be with You forever—and that is just the promise that You make to us! We are part of Your body, and as such we have a great need to be with You—to be fulfilled; to be all that You designed us to be; and just to enjoy Your presence forever. This we long for, and say with the Apostle John, “Even so, Lord Jesus; come quickly!” Amen!

