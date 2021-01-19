America’s adversaries can’t wait for this massive betrayal

by: Michael Cutler, frontpagemag.com

Not unlike Donald Trump, during the Presidential campaign, Joe Biden turned immigration into a major issue. However, unlike President Trump who promised to secure our nation’s borders against illegal entry and ramp up immigration law enforcement to protect innocent people from criminal aliens and international terrorists, Joe Biden has promised to do the polar opposite within the first 100 days of taking office- but no one is questioning why he would do this or how this would be beneficial to America or Americans.

On January 16, 2021 the American Thinker published an important article, Joe Biden’s big amnesty plan stuns even the open-borders activists for its ‘boldness’ and ‘ambition’ that addressed many of the reasons why Biden’s plan to provide lawful status and pathways to citizenship for what has been estimated to be a population of 11 million illegal aliens.

As disconcerting as all of the issues raised in the American Thinker article are, the article fails to make several other points that must be considered.

First of all, the number of 11 million is far, far smaller than would be the actual number of aliens who would benefit from such a massive amnesty program.

My earlier article, Biden’s ‘Build Back Better’ is Bunk included this excerpt:

Comprehensive Immigration Reform Should be Renamed the “Overwhelm America Act” in which I noted that on September 21, 2018 Yale University reported Yale Study Finds Twice as Many Undocumented Immigrants as Previous Estimates. That report, published just over two years ago noted:

Using mathematical modeling on a range of demographic and immigration operations data, the researchers estimate there are 22.1 million undocumented immigrants in the United States.

It is likely that the actual number of illegal aliens currently present in the United States is significantly higher than the Yale study’s 22.1 million. Furthermore with extravagant promises being made to illegal aliens by the incoming Biden administration, that includes a virtual end to immigration law enforcement, the floodgates will be flung open and God knows how many more millions of illegal aliens will stream across our borders.

When dealing with the number of illegal aliens who would be rewarded for violating our borders and our laws, virtually all estimates ignore the biggest factor- all legalized aliens would have the immediate and absolute right to have their spouses and every one of their minor children be lawfully admitted to join them permanently in the United States.

If, for example each illegal alien has, on average four minor children, a wildly optimistic estimate, and if 25 million illegal aliens apply for lawful status, more than 100 million immigrants who are not yet here would be permitted to enter the United States!

Imagine the impact and consequences of the massive influx of immigrants would have on our economy, on critical infrastructure, on inflation as 100 million new immigrants need such basics as food, clothing and housing.

These children would be enrolled in our already crumbling schools systems and the majority would likely not be proficient in the English language.

Today because of the COVID-19 pandemic many hospitals around the United States are overwhelmed. Imagine the impact on our already overwhelmed healthcare system that would result from adding tens of millions of more immigrants to our population.

There would be no way for USCIS (United States Citizenship and Immigration Services) to interview tens of millions of immigrants and absolutely no way to conduct field investigations.

Adding to this is the Biden administration’s pick for the pivotal position of Director of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas who had been a high-rating official at DHS during the Obama administration. He had been investigated by the Office of Inspector General for improperly approving applications for EB-5 visas because of apparent political purposes. He was also notorious for ordering the approval of applications for a wide variety fo applications for immigration benefits at USCIS ordering that these hapless adjudications officers “Get to yes!”

