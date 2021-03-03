by Tamzin A. Rosenwasser, M.D.

H.R. 1 is the first bill proposed by the newly installed Majority to disenfranchise all who would oppose their radical programs, so that they can retain power forever, no matter how many ordinary Americans are destroyed.

H.R.1 would not be a threat, nor would it even be conceivable that it would be proposed, were it not for the 17th Amendment. The 17th Amendment should never have been passed, and should be revoked. The 17th Amendment destabilized these United States, which is why Democrats love it, and it was deceptively promoted by “progressives.” To his credit, Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) has called for it to be revoked.

Article 1, Section 3, Clause 1 of the Constitution reads “The Senate of the United States shall be composed of two Senators from each State, chosen by the Legislature thereof, for six Years;…” [Italics mine.] The 17th Amendment changed it to; “The Senate of the United States shall be composed of two Senators from each State, elected by the people thereof, for six years;…” [Italics mine. The 17th Amendment was ratified on April 8, 1913—another one of the horrible things that happened under Woodrow Wilson, the Socialist racist Democrat.

Wilson’s other mortal sins include getting these United States into World War 1, re-segregating the United States Civil Service, imposition of the Income Tax (which is now a tax on labor as well), and creation of the Federal Reserve. (The Federal Reserve is a group of private bankers in charge of the United States money supply. That is against our US Constitution, Article 1, Section 8, clause 5 , one of the Enumerated Powers, giving Congress the power, and responsibility, “To coin money, regulate the Value thereof, and of foreign coin, and fix the Standard of Weights and Measures.”)

H.R. 1 provides for automatic registration of voters from state databases, which could lead to multiple or duplicate registrations, and registrations of illegal aliens. H.R.1 provides for online voter registration, not tied to any existing state record, such as a driving license. The potential for fraud and chaos is clear there. H.R. 1 would allow people to vote with no voter ID or verification. H.R. 1 would restrict states from using the U.S. Postal Service’s national change-of-address system to verify the addresses of registered voters, and erase the power of states to remove registrants from voter rolls due to a failure to vote, no matter how much time has passed. H.R. 1 mandates early voting, same-day registration, and no-reason absentee voting, among many other monstrosities in the nearly 800 pages. It would federalize elections, taking them out of the control of the states, and putting nationwide elections in the control of the people in Washington.

The 17th Amendment diluted the power of the States, by the fraction represented by the number of legislators in the state divided by the number of people voting in that state. Since that fraction is very small, the power of the States over the Federal government was greatlydiluted.

For example, the state with the largest population, California, has a legislature composed of 120 legislators, and a population of more than 39 million. The state with the smallest population, Wyoming, has a legislature composed of 90 legislators, and a population of somewhat more than 579,000. Without analyzing each state, it is obvious that answering to 120 people, who appointed you to the Senate, who probably meet with you, and to whom you answer directly, makes you much more accountable than answering to 579,000, or 39 million, even if only 10 percent of them vote. The legislature’s very job is to supervise you, and to make certain that you are keeping the interests of their State at heart. The voters’ supervision cannot be nearly so direct.

At the Constitutional Convention, the sovereign States came together in the Convention in order to form the Federal government, as their agent, to carry out certain functions, as per the Enumerated Powers. Senators were sent to Washington to uphold, defend, represent, and guard the retained rights, jurisdiction and interests of the individual states.

H.R. 1 relies on Article 1 Section 4, Clause 1, which reads; “The Times, Places and Manner of holding Elections for Senators and Representatives, shall be prescribed in each State by the Legislature thereof; but the Congress may at any time by Law make or alter such Regulations, except as to the Place of Chusing Senators.

Article 1, Section 4, Clause 1 makes sense within the context of the original Constitution, but it makes no sense with the 17th Amendment. The two clauses are now diametrically opposed. The Constitution should not have been so bastardized.

The 17th Amendment fundamentally changed these United States. Has the Supreme Court been totally intimidated, except for Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, and maybe Neil Gorsuch? The Supreme Court should take note of the analysis above in striking down H.R. 1, should it, God forbid, be enacted; otherwise, there should be State nullification by disobedience to H.R. 1.

We may need “Sanctuary States” where the Constitution is followed as intended by the Founders.