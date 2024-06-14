The hip-hop community was struck by the heartbreaking news of the death of rising Memphis rapper Big Scarr at the young age of 22. The announcement came from Gucci Mane, the head of New 1017 Records, the label that signed Big Scarr in 2020. On December 22, Gucci Mane took to Instagram to share the devastating news with a poignant message: “This hurt 😢 I’m a miss you @bigscarr 💔.”

Big Scarr’s Rise to Fame

Born Alexander Woods, Big Scarr quickly made a name for himself in the rap scene after signing with New 1017 Records and Atlantic Records in 2020. He gained significant attention with his hit track “SoIcyBoyz,” which featured collaborations with Pooh Shiesty and Foogiano. The success of “SoIcyBoyz” and its sequels, “SoIcyBoyz 2” and “SoIcyBoyz 3,” where Gucci Mane also made an appearance, solidified his place in the industry.

In 2021, Big Scarr released his mixtape “Big Grim Reaper,” which peaked at No. 25 on the Billboard 200. He followed this with the deluxe version, “Big Grim Reaper: The Return,” in 2022, further establishing his presence in the rap community. His unique flow and tempo, which he proudly described as inimitable, earned him a spot on the XXL Freshman Class cover in 2022, marking him as one of the most promising emerging rappers.

What Happened to Big Scarr?

The specifics surrounding Big Scarr’s death are still under investigation. According to law enforcement sources cited by TMZ, there were no signs of foul play. An alleged family member, Arthur Woods, told TMZ that Big Scarr died from a drug overdose at his girlfriend’s house in Memphis. He revealed that Scarr had battled several traumatic experiences, including a near-fatal car accident at 16 and being shot in the hip in 2020, which led to significant medical procedures.

These incidents reportedly contributed to Scarr’s struggles with depression. His stage name, Big Scarr, was inspired by the scars he bore from the car accident, where he was ejected through the windshield of a friend’s car. Despite these challenges, Scarr continued to push forward in his music career, with his last project being a part of the New 1017 compilation album “Gucci Mane Presents: So Icy Summer.”

The Impact and Legacy of Big Scarr

The news of Big Scarr’s death reverberated through the music industry, prompting tributes from peers and fans alike. Collaborator Tay Keith expressed his sorrow on social media, writing, “Damn big scarr,” alongside a broken-heart emoji. Fellow rapper Key Glock, who had planned to feature Big Scarr on his 2023 Glockoma Tour, reacted with disbelief on Twitter, sharing an image of them together.

Labelmate Enchanting posted heartfelt messages on Instagram, sharing old clips of their time together and expressing her deep grief. “My babbbyyy my best friend my son I love you forever & I’m so sorry,” she wrote, asking for privacy during this difficult time.

Remembering Big Scarr’s Contributions

Big Scarr’s music was characterized by his raw and authentic storytelling, drawing from his personal experiences and struggles. His tracks “Make a Play” and the “SoIcyBoyz” series showcased his lyrical prowess and ability to connect with listeners. His contributions to the New 1017 Records and collaborations with other artists like Offset, Pooh Shiesty, and Foogiano, left an indelible mark on the hip-hop scene.

Conclusion

The untimely death of Big Scarr is a significant loss to the music world. As investigations continue, the exact cause of his death remains unconfirmed, but his legacy lives on through his music and the impact he made during his short but influential career. The heartfelt tributes from fellow artists and fans alike underscore the void his absence leaves in the rap community.

