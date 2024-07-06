Joey Chestnut has dominated the competitive eating world for years, most notably with his astounding 15 victories at the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest. In 2021, Chestnut shattered his own record by consuming 76 hot dogs and buns in just 10 minutes. But what truly happens to his body after such a monumental feat?

Chestnut himself has likened the experience to the extreme bloating and fatigue many feel after a heavy Thanksgiving meal—only much worse. This article delves into Chestnut’s post-competition recovery, his unrelenting love for hot dogs, and the controversy surrounding his recent ban from the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest.

The Aftermath of the Contest

After each contest, Chestnut faces an intense physical toll. “Most people relate to feeling really bloated and tired after Thanksgiving,” he told Insider. “It’s kind of like that, except really, really bad.” To recover, Chestnut has a specific routine. Post-interviews, which help him stay focused and calm, he heads back to his hotel for a much-needed nap. “Afterward, I’m crazy exhausted,” he said. “And usually my first thing is either I’m thirsty or I want to go to sleep. I usually take a nap as soon as I can.”

Digestive Challenges and Recovery

Around four hours after the contest, Chestnut’s body begins to process the massive intake of food. “It’s natural,” he explained. “If you eat a lot of food, you’re going to go to the bathroom.” To prepare for these competitions, Chestnut undergoes a two-day cleanse of just water and lemon juice.

This helps his body digest the large quantities of food quickly. “My body knows that it’s going to be digesting a massive amount of food really quickly, so I make sure it’s easy to digest,” he said. Typically, food takes nine to ten hours to digest, but after his cleanse, the process speeds up significantly.

Returning to Normalcy

Chestnut admits that it takes him two full days to start feeling normal again. “It’s hard on the body, there’s no way around it,” he acknowledged. Despite the physical toll, Chestnut’s passion for hot dogs remains undiminished. He likens his love for competitive eating to a runner’s love for marathons, despite the exhaustion and strain. “Runners, they look like they’re going to die at the end of a marathon but they still love to run,” he said. “And I love a good hot dog.”

Hot Dog Preferences and Toppings

When not competing, Chestnut enjoys hot dogs with various toppings, favoring mustard and raw onions but also indulging in Cheez Whiz. “Some people are so snobby and I’m like, ‘Dude, Cheez Whiz is delicious,'” he shared. He even enjoys more unconventional toppings like kimchi and cream cheese. “As long as my body’s cooperating, I can see myself doing it for years,” he said. Chestnut looks forward to future competitions, even hoping to face a formidable challenger someday.

The Controversial Ban

In June, Major League Eating (MLE) announced that Chestnut was banned from the 2024 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest due to his partnership with Impossible Foods, a competitor that sells plant-based hot dogs. Chestnut claimed he learned about his ban from the media, not MLE, and expressed his disappointment in a statement. MLE, however, insisted that Chestnut’s new partnership violated their long-standing exclusivity provisions.

Chestnut’s Response to the Ban

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Chestnut addressed the ban for the first time, explaining that the terms of exclusivity had changed unexpectedly. “This was never an issue in the past,” he said. Despite the disagreement, Chestnut remained open to reconciliation, stating, “I don’t think the Shea brothers are bad people. I’m not burning any bridges.” He expressed a desire to return to the Nathan’s contest in the future.

Celebrating the Fourth of July Differently

Despite not participating in the Nathan’s contest, Chestnut spent July 4th at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas, competing against four soldiers for charity. He won by consuming 57 hot dogs in five minutes, while the soldiers collectively ate 49. “The crowd was awesome and really pushed us,” Chestnut said. He described the event as one of his best performances in years.

Future Competitions

Chestnut remains a prominent figure in competitive eating. He will face off against Takeru Kobayashi, the only person to have ever beaten him at Coney Island, in a Netflix special on Labor Day titled “Unfinished Beef.” Fans can look forward to this epic showdown as Chestnut continues to pursue his passion for competitive eating.

Joey Chestnut’s journey in competitive eating is marked by incredible achievements, intense physical challenges, and ongoing passion for the sport. Despite recent controversies, he remains a beloved figure in the world of competitive eating, eagerly looking forward to future competitions and challenges.

