Fans of rapper Enchanting have been deeply concerned following rumors about her health that surfaced on social media. Questions about the Gucci Mane 1017 artist’s health have become more frequent, with some speculating if she has passed away. Enchanting’s sister has offered further clarity on the rapper’s condition.

Enchanting on Life Support

Enchanting is reportedly on life support, according to a Facebook post shared by her sister, Kayy Jayy. According to HotNewHipHop, Kayy Jayy revealed on her Facebook page that Enchanting is in the hospital and has been placed on life support. This announcement has led to widespread speculation that the 26-year-old rapper had already passed away.

However, in response to these rumors, Kayy Jayy provided an update, confirming that Enchanting is still alive. She wrote, “Can y’all stop posting unless you have actual facts. She’s still fighting; she’s not dead. I’m here at the hospital. My sister is not dead.”

A Rising Star’s Early Impact

Enchanting has made a significant impact in the hip-hop world at a young age. She signed with Gucci Mane’s 1017 record label in 2020 at just 22 years old and released her debut project, “No Luv,” under the label in 2022. She is widely regarded as one of the most talented rappers in hip hop today. The rapper, born Channing Nicole Larry, was 26 years old at the time of her reported passing.

Tributes from Family and Friends

On June 11, family, close associates, and former collaborators posted tributes to Enchanting, the creator of “Kater To Me.” Her sister, Kayy Jayy, who initially confirmed that she was on life support amid erroneous news of her death, shared a series of throwback pictures with captions like, “I love you, girl.”

Enchanting’s alleged boyfriend, MotionGod Bandman, also expressed his grief on Facebook. “I love you [for life]. You knew wassup,” he wrote. In a separate post, he added, “You finally found that peace that you was looking for. Y’all hurt me bad.”

Meanwhile, Gucci Mane sent his condolences on Instagram, stating, “I’m so sad to have to say RIP to such a great young lady. A true star. We gon’ all miss you, Chant.” His wife, Keyshia Ka’oir Davis, also shared heartfelt words, saying, “Leave my husband alone! He signs these artists to help them and give them a better life! I wish it wasn’t like this! Chant, we love you, baby girl!”

Reaction from the Music Community

Other artists also expressed their sorrow. Texas rapper LilCJ Kasino stated, “They pulled the plug, bro. This is so messed up. I just knew you were finna pull through. I’ll never forget you kept it solid throughout your whole career. There was nothing I couldn’t call you for. You messed the game up with this one.”

Enchanting’s Career and Legacy

Enchanting joined Gucci’s 1017 label in 2020 alongside artists like Pooh Shiesty, Big Scarr, and Foogiano. She appeared on compilations such as “So Icy Gang, Vol. 1” and “So Icy Gang: The ReUp.”

In 2022, she released her major label debut, “No Luv,” featuring artists like KenTheMan, Coi Leray, Scarr, Key Glock, and Hitkidd. Standout tracks like “Want Sum,” “O.P.P,” and “Track & Field” featuring Kaliii gained success on streaming platforms. The Fort Worth native followed up with “Luv Scarred / No Luv (Deluxe)” in 2023.

In an interview with ESSENCE, Enchanting shared how she got started in music: “I went through a phase of doing absolutely everything. I was a cheerleader. I was into sports. I was doing hair at one point. I tried to do nails. I had a friend who owned a studio, and people knew I could sing. I didn’t really start posting me singing until later in high school.”

Health Challenges and Passing

Unfortunately, Enchanting faced serious health challenges recently. A friend, Johnnie Damn D, asked for prayers for her as she was hospitalized. Sadly, Enchanting passed away at the age of 26 after a reported drug overdose. Gucci Mane announced the news on June 11, and she was reportedly taken to the ICU on June 10. Reports of her being on life support emerged, and she passed away shortly after.

Speculations and Tributes

Speculation about a series of unfortunate events involving artists from the 1017 label has led some to believe in a so-called curse, which intensified following Enchanting’s sudden demise. Several other artists from the label have faced legal troubles or untimely deaths.

A Tribute to Enchanting’s Legacy

Before her untimely demise, Enchanting had left the 1017 label after releasing her album “No Luv” and its deluxe version, “Luv Scarred / No Luv.” She also featured on the soundtrack for “RAP SH!T,” Issa Rae’s television series on Max. Her distinctive style and contributions to the music industry have left a lasting impact.

Gucci Mane, among others, expressed his condolences, highlighting her as a true star and a great young lady who will be missed. Our heartfelt condolences go out to Enchanting’s family, friends, and admirers. Her remarkable talent and impact on the music world will be deeply missed. May her memory continue to inspire and move us all.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to Enchanting rapper?

Enchanting faced serious health challenges and was placed on life support. Unfortunately, she passed away at the age of 26 due to a reported drug overdose.

Who confirmed Enchanting’s health status?

Enchanting’s sister, Kayy Jayy, confirmed her health status through Facebook posts, providing updates and dismissing rumors of her death until it was officially announced.

What was Enchanting known for?

Enchanting was known for her unique style and compelling lyrics in the hip-hop industry. She was signed to Gucci Mane’s 1017 record label and released her debut project, “No Luv,” in 2022.

How did the music community react to Enchanting’s passing?

The music community expressed deep sorrow and condolences. Gucci Mane, his wife Keyshia Ka’oir Davis, and fellow artists like LilCJ Kasino shared heartfelt messages mourning her loss.

What is Enchanting’s legacy?

Enchanting’s legacy includes her impactful music, her contributions to the hip-hop genre, and her influence on fans and fellow artists. Despite her untimely passing, her work continues to inspire many in the music industry.