Born in Tuskegee, Alabama, Dr. Bill Winston was surrounded by an inspiring community of educators, scientists, and physicians, alongside the historic figures of the Tuskegee Airmen. His early environment was rich with role models and stories of perseverance and excellence. These influences shaped his path to leadership, starting with his education at the renowned Tuskegee Institute, now Tuskegee University, where he absorbed the legacies of Booker T. Washington and George Washington Carver.

Early Influences and Military Career

Dr. Winston’s early career was marked by extraordinary achievements. He served as a fighter pilot in the United States Air Force for six years, earning accolades such as The Distinguished Flying Cross, The Air Medal for performance in combat, and the Squadron Top Gun Award. His time in the Air Force was not just about flying missions; it was about discipline, teamwork, and the relentless pursuit of excellence.

Transition to Corporate Success

After his military service, Dr. Winston transitioned to the corporate world, joining IBM as a marketing representative. His exceptional skills quickly propelled him through the ranks to become a regional marketing manager in the Midwest Region. His ability to manage and build relationships was instrumental in his success, setting the stage for his eventual transition to full-time ministry.

Founding of Living Word Christian Center

In 1985, Dr. Winston left IBM to dedicate himself fully to ministry. He founded Living Word Christian Center, a multicultural, non-denominational church in Forest Park, Illinois. The church grew rapidly, now boasting over 20,000 members and a wide array of ministries and related entities.

Entrepreneurial Ventures and Educational Initiatives

Dr. Winston’s entrepreneurial spirit didn’t stop at founding a church. He also established the Joseph Business School (JBS) and The Joseph Center® for Business Development. These institutions aim to empower entrepreneurs and business leaders with practical skills and biblical principles. JBS has multiple locations across the U.S. and internationally, along with an online e-learning program.

Bill Winston Ministries and Media Outreach

Through Bill Winston Ministries (BWM), Dr. Winston reaches a global audience. His Believer’s Walk of Faith television and radio broadcast extends to over 800 million households worldwide. His ministry also includes owning and operating two shopping malls and Golden Eagle Aviation, a fixed-based operation at historic Moton Field in Tuskegee, Alabama.

Recent Health Challenges and Return to Ministry

Recently, Pastor Bill Winston took a 90-day break from public appearances due to health reasons. This hiatus was shrouded in mystery as neither Winston nor his staff disclosed the specifics of his illness, referring to it only as “something that happened.” On June 30, 2024, he made a triumphant return to the public eye during a prayer session at the Living Word Christian Center. Using a walking cane, he addressed the congregation, expressing gratitude for their prayers and support during his recovery.

A Testament to Faith and Resilience

Despite his health challenges, Pastor Winston used his return as an opportunity to emphasize the importance of faith during difficult times. Reading passages from the Bible, such as Acts 12:6 and Job 22:28, he highlighted God’s grace and encouraged his followers to remain steadfast in their beliefs. His return was met with overwhelming support and joy from his congregation, who view his recovery as a testament to the power of faith and prayer.

Looking Forward

At the conclusion of his speech, Pastor Winston announced his readiness to resume his responsibilities, stating it was time to get back to work. The positive response to his return underscores the deep impact he has on his community and the significant role faith plays in his life and teachings.

Pastor Bill Winston’s journey from a young boy in Tuskegee, Alabama, to a prominent preacher and entrepreneur is a testament to his dedication, resilience, and unwavering faith. His life story inspires many, and his recent return to ministry after a health scare only strengthens his message of perseverance and faith.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What happened to Pastor Bill Winston’s health?

Pastor Bill Winston experienced a health issue that led to a 90-day break from public appearances. The specifics of his illness have not been disclosed, but he has since returned to his ministry duties, demonstrating resilience and faith.

2. How did Pastor Bill Winston begin his career?

Pastor Bill Winston began his career as a fighter pilot in the United States Air Force, where he received several commendations for his service. He later joined IBM as a marketing representative before transitioning to full-time ministry.

3. What is Living Word Christian Center?

Living Word Christian Center is a multicultural, non-denominational church founded by Pastor Bill Winston in Forest Park, Illinois. It has grown to over 20,000 members and includes various ministries and related entities.

4. What entrepreneurial ventures is Pastor Bill Winston involved in?

Pastor Bill Winston founded the Joseph Business School and The Joseph Center® for Business Development. He also owns and operates two shopping malls and Golden Eagle Aviation at Moton Field in Tuskegee, Alabama.

5. How does Pastor Bill Winston reach a global audience?

Through Bill Winston Ministries, Pastor Winston hosts the Believer’s Walk of Faith television and radio broadcast, which reaches over 800 million households worldwide. His teachings and messages are disseminated globally, impacting a vast audience.