WWE Raw’s Ricochet is currently out of action for an “undisclosed amount of time” following a brutal and violent attack by Bron Breakker. The two-time former WWE NXT Champion unleashed a savage assault on Ricochet after Breakker’s match with Ilja Dragunov. This unprovoked attack included multiple spears and culminated in Breakker throwing Ricochet onto a car bonnet backstage. Ricochet was subsequently taken away in an ambulance, accompanied by his fiancée, Raw announcer Samantha Irvin.

WWE Update on Ricochet’s Condition

Following the vicious attack, WWE issued an update on Twitter/X regarding Ricochet’s status. The announcement highlighted the severity of the “brutal attack” and left fans in suspense about Ricochet’s return to the ring. The uncertainty surrounding his recovery has many wondering what happened to Ricochet in WWE and what the future holds for the high-flying superstar.

Ricochet’s WWE Contract and Future Prospects

Speculation is rife about Ricochet’s future in WWE, especially given his current contract status. Reports suggest that Ricochet has informed WWE of his intentions to leave when his contract expires this summer. If this is true, it will mark the end of his impressive six-year tenure with the company. During his time in WWE, Ricochet became the inaugural WWE Speed Champion and achieved the rare feat of winning the United States, Intercontinental, and North American titles.

Ricochet Written Off WWE Television?

The recent attack on Ricochet appears to be a storyline maneuver to write him off WWE television. Despite this, fans might still see Ricochet make one final appearance before his contract ends. Ricochet’s WWE Speed title match against Andrade is set for next week on Twitter/X, adding fuel to the speculation about his departure.

Details of the June 10th Attack

On the June 10th, 2024 edition of WWE RAW, Bron Breakker defeated Ilja Dragunov in a singles match. Post-match, Breakker attempted to continue his assault on Dragunov, but Ricochet intervened to make the save. However, later that night, Breakker ambushed both men backstage.

The assault saw Ricochet being thrown head-first into a production trailer and powerslammed through a car windshield. The severity of the attack led to Ricochet being stretchered out of the arena in an ambulance, with Samantha Irvin by his side.

Ricochet’s Injuries and Concussion Protocol

In addition to the recent attack, Ricochet’s busy schedule has taken a toll on his health. He competed in a four-way match to determine the new number-one contender for the WWE Intercontinental Championship held by GUNTHER.

Reports indicate that Ricochet entered concussion protocol following the match. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Ricochet suffered a concussion during the bout and does not recall much of what happened. The timeline for his recovery remains unclear, though WWE hopes for his swift return.

Ricochet’s WWE Achievements and Legacy

Ricochet, whose real name is Trevor Dean Mann, has had a storied career in WWE and beyond. He has held multiple championships, including the WWE Intercontinental, United States, and NXT North American titles. Outside WWE, Ricochet is known for his tenure with promotions like Dragon Gate, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and Lucha Underground, where he performed as Prince Puma and won the Lucha Underground Championship twice.

Speculation About Ricochet’s Next Move

With Ricochet’s WWE contract nearing its end, there is considerable speculation about his next move. AEW (All Elite Wrestling) appears to be the most likely destination, especially given the buzz around his potential departure. AEW International Champion Will Ospreay recently teased a renewed feud with Ricochet, hinting at exciting possibilities if Ricochet joins AEW.

Conclusion

The future of Ricochet in WWE remains uncertain. The recent brutal attack by Bron Breakker and Ricochet’s subsequent injuries have left fans eagerly awaiting updates. Whether Ricochet will make one last WWE appearance or move on to new challenges, his impact on professional wrestling is undeniable. As we watch his journey unfold, one question remains on everyone’s mind: What happened to Ricochet WWE, and where will his path lead next?

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What happened to Ricochet on WWE Raw?

Ricochet was brutally attacked by Bron Breakker on WWE Raw, resulting in severe injuries and his subsequent removal from the show. The assault included multiple spears and a backstage attack that ended with Ricochet being thrown onto a car bonnet and taken away in an ambulance.

2. Why is Ricochet out of action in WWE?

Ricochet is out of action due to the injuries sustained from Bron Breakker’s attack. Additionally, he was placed in concussion protocol following a four-way match to determine the new number-one contender for the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

3. Will Ricochet return to WWE?

There is speculation that Ricochet might make one final appearance before his WWE contract expires. However, given his reported plans to leave WWE this summer, his long-term return seems uncertain.

4. What titles has Ricochet won in WWE?

Ricochet has held multiple titles in WWE, including the WWE Intercontinental Championship, WWE United States Championship, NXT North American Championship, and the inaugural WWE Speed Championship.

5. What are Ricochet’s future plans?

While nothing is confirmed, there is strong speculation that Ricochet may join AEW (All Elite Wrestling) after his WWE contract expires. AEW International Champion Will Ospreay has already hinted at a potential feud, making AEW a likely next destination for Ricochet.