Taraji P. Henson and Keith Lee found themselves at the center of a viral mix-up during the 2024 BET Awards, resulting in a now-deleted TikTok and a series of clarifications from both parties. Here’s a detailed look at the incident and the reactions that followed.

Taraji P. Henson’s Hosting Duties

Taraji P. Henson, the Oscar-nominated actress, was hosting the BET Awards for the third time on June 30, 2024. Known for her vibrant personality and engaging presence, Henson added a special segment to the show where she handed out roses to honor creators and influencers. This segment, intended to be a heartwarming tribute, took an unexpected turn.

The Mix-Up: Taraji P. Henson and Keith Lee

During the segment, Henson approached influencer Jordan Howlett, mistakenly believing him to be Keith Lee. Howlett, known on TikTok as Jordan Thee Stallion, pointed out Lee, who was sitting with his wife, Ronni Lee, in a different seat. Henson quickly apologized for the confusion, saying, “I got caught up in my own inner monologue, I’m so sorry.” She then proceeded to give the rose to Lee, who initially accepted it.

Keith Lee’s Reaction and the Deleted TikTok

Shortly after the event, Keith Lee posted a TikTok, which he later deleted, showing him dropping the rose to the floor. The video was captioned: “Our name will be known in every room it’s supposed to be, when it’s supposed to be, how it’s supposed to be, with no confusion. God is amazing.” This gesture sparked considerable attention and speculation on social media.

Taraji P. Henson’s Response

On July 2, Henson addressed the situation in an Instagram comment, explaining, “Life really is too short for this behavior. He wasn’t in his seat. They give celebrity assigned seats! I rehearsed all damn day to go hit my mark and that young man wasn’t in his seat so HE MISSED HIS MOMENT!” She added, “His ego is hurt. He will be fine. I cleaned it up at the end of the show. No love lost here.”

Keith Lee’s Clarification

In another TikTok posted on July 2, Lee clarified his feelings about the incident. He stated, “I am not upset with Taraji P. Henson by any stretch of imagination.” He praised Henson’s performance, saying, “I don’t think for one second that Taraji had any ill-will or any ill-intentions behind the situation.” Lee further explained that his decision to drop the rose was because he believed it “wasn’t his moment.”

The Production Issue

Lee also criticized the production, mentioning that the segment felt “rushed” and “unprepared.” He felt that both he and Henson were put in an unfair situation due to the lack of direction and preparation. “To take me and my wife out of our seats and put us in different seats, give Taraji no direction to who we are and what we do, felt extremely unprepared and unprofessional to me,” he said.

Conclusion: No Hard Feelings

Despite the mix-up and the ensuing social media buzz, both Taraji P. Henson and Keith Lee have made it clear that there are no hard feelings. Henson emphasized that there was no ill intention, and Lee expressed his gratitude for being part of the event. This incident serves as a reminder of the unpredictability of live events and the importance of preparation.

