June 16, 2020

TO THE EDITOR:

During the past year I have attempted to share with some in my community, of my more than 10 year journey through the pages of Scripture and explain the dated events of the Old Testament.

Many of you who have met me have been very encouraging about my articles. Today I want to take a little break and comment on what I see happening in America and other parts of the world. The opinions expressed are mine and will not likely be seen on any news program that I am aware of. Much of this material is taken from a sermon by Pastor John Macarthur this past Sunday and can be heard at www.gracechurch.org.

It is obvious that we live in very troubled times and the world we have known for the past 20-30 years is going to change in an increasingly fast downward spiral. We live in a world where lying and chaos is normal. Morality and truth seem to no longer be important. Many in our TV news media and college professors cannot be trusted. It is normal for many politicians to lie and obviously attempt to deceive. Amazingly many keep getting re-elected. It seems to be essential to “keep people safe” from the flu by keeping them from going to work. It seems more essential and important to let rioters, called protestors, run free and destroy the very places where people work. Police Precincts in Seattle have been destroyed and whole areas of the city are now governed by roving armed gangs and Police are not allowed to protect citizens in these areas. We are told we cannot go to some stores, but it is OK to loot them while Police watch helplessly.

To understand what is really going on we need to turn to the pages of Scripture as “there is nothing new under the sun” (Ecclesiastes 1:9). “What has been will be again.” It seems to be true that we do not learn the lessons of history and are doomed to repeat it. The Prophet Isaiah addresses the Nation of Israel in Southern Judah in the days of King Uzziah and King Hezekiah with the following message (Isaiah 1:2-7): “Hear O heavens, and give ear, O earth! For the Lord has spoken; I have nourished and brought up children, And they have rebelled against Me; Alas sinful nation, …They have forsaken the Lord, They have provoked to anger The Holy One of Israel…(7)Your country is desolate, your cities are burned with fire.”

The main problem facing Israel around 700 BC is the inability of its leaders and people to distinguish between good and evil, right and wrong. Isaiah 5:20: “Woe to those who call evil good, and good evil, who put darkness for light, and light for darkness; Who put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter.” The beginning “WOE” is a reflection of God’s wrath on a people or individual that signals coming judgment because Truth and Righteousness has been turned upside down. When a nation trusts in confusion and its leaders speak lies the result is death and destruction. The only salvation is to turn to the Word of God for a clear picture of Reality and the proper guidance through troubled waters.

Jim Liles, Bishop, CA