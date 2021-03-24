It was cold and windy eight years ago at 4:45 when I began my morning walk to get my coffee. I kept singing a song under my breath, the lyrics of which had stuck in my mind and I found it made me feel a great deal warmer. The song is one I found on YouTube and it’s by Pete Seeger and Lorre Wyatt. Its called “God’s counting on me, God’s counting on you.” I prefer the version they call the “Sloop mix” because it takes me back some years to when that effort to clean up the Hudson River was just starting and I was there to help out Anyway.. the song begins “When we look and we see, things are not what they should be, God’s counting on me, God’s counting on you.” Amen to that, I thought as the verses came back to me one by one, the next went “It’s time to turn things around, trickle up, not trickle down, God’s counting on me, God’s counting on you.:” (This reminded me of the history books where William Jennings Bryan said something like… “There are two ideas of government. There are those who believe that if you just legislate to make the well-to-do prosperous, that their prosperity will leak through on those below. Another idea has been that if you legislate to help make the masses prosperous their prosperity will find its way up and through every class that rests upon it.” That was a great quote, advocating the struggling middle class, and that speech caused Bryan to be nominated for President, but I think the song goes even beyond economics and means a spiritual “trickle up” as much as anything.