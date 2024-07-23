In 2013, Kamala Harris, then the Attorney General of California, and Doug Emhoff, a Los Angeles entertainment lawyer, embarked on a romantic journey that would eventually lead them to the national stage.

Their love story began on a blind date set up by Harris’ close friend, Chrisette Hudlin. Emhoff later confirmed their meeting with a heartfelt birthday message to Harris on Twitter in 2020: “Blind date, love at first sight, marriage, family, and an incredible life together. Through it all, no matter what, she is ALWAYS there for me and our family without hesitation.”

The First Encounter: Not Quite Blind

When Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff sat down for an interview with CBS News’ Jane Pauley in January 2020, Harris admitted that their first date wasn’t exactly blind. She had Googled Emhoff before meeting him. “I did!” Harris said with a laugh, while Emhoff smiled and said, “Oh. This is a reveal!” Despite her friend’s advice to just trust the process,

Harris couldn’t resist looking up her future husband online. Emhoff, recalling the early days, mentioned a Lakers game he was attending when he decided to text Harris, leaving a voicemail that she now plays back to him every anniversary. Harris found his voicemail endearing, and their relationship quickly blossomed.

Expressing His Feelings Early On

In her 2019 memoir, “The Truths We Hold,” Harris shared more about their early relationship. The morning after their first date, Emhoff sent Harris an email listing his available dates for the next couple of months, clearly stating his intentions. “I’m too old to play games or hide the ball,” the email read. “I really like you, and I want to see if we can make this work.” Harris appreciated his directness, and they continued to build their relationship.

The Proposal and Wedding

Less than a year after their first date, Emhoff proposed to Harris in an unplanned moment during a conversation about dinner. On August 22, 2014, they married in a small ceremony officiated by Harris’ sister, Maya, at a courthouse in Santa Barbara, California. This union also brought Harris into the lives of Emhoff’s two children from his previous marriage, Cole and Ella, whom she affectionately refers to as her “Momala.”

Blending Families and Political Support

The Harris-Emhoff family has embraced their blended nature, with Emhoff’s ex-wife Kerstin maintaining a positive relationship with Harris. Harris once noted in an essay for Elle that she and Kerstin often became a duo of cheerleaders at Ella’s swim meets and basketball games. The modern family dynamic has been so functional that Ella Emhoff described them as a “three-person parenting squad.”

Emhoff’s Support on the Campaign Trail

Before joining his wife on the 2020 presidential campaign trail, Emhoff had already shown steadfast support for Harris throughout her political career. In 2016, he joined her on the campaign trail for her Senate run in California. Emhoff was by Harris’ side when she announced her presidential run in January 2019, and he continued to support her through the ups and downs of the campaign.

A Partnership in Marriage and Politics

In October 2020, following the announcement that Harris would be Joe Biden’s running mate, the couple described their relationship as a partnership. They shared their routine with PEOPLE, emphasizing the importance of planning and supporting each other through their busy schedules. Harris often called Emhoff “patient,” and the couple navigated the campaign trail with humor and love.

Historic Moments and Continued Support

On January 21, 2021, Harris made history as the first woman, Black, and Indian-American Vice President of the United States. Emhoff, now the first Second Gentleman, held the Bibles at her swearing-in ceremony. He expressed his honor in a tweet, acknowledging the legacy of women who served in similar roles before him. The couple has continued to break barriers and support each other in their historic roles.

Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff Today

Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff’s relationship remains strong, with the couple frequently starting and ending their days together. Emhoff shared in a 2023 interview with PEOPLE that their time together is precious, focusing on family rather than their busy professional lives. Their journey from a blind date to the national stage is a testament to their love, partnership, and unwavering support for one another.

