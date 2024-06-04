After a high-profile divorce, Kris Jenner found solace and happiness with Corey Gamble. This relationship, marked by significant age differences and media scrutiny, has evolved beautifully over the years. Let’s dive into their relationship timeline and explore when Kris and Corey started dating.

Meeting in Ibiza: The Beginning of a Beautiful Journey

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble first met in August 2014 at a party in Ibiza. The event was the 40th birthday celebration of their mutual friend, fashion designer Riccardo Tisci. At that time, Kris was in the midst of her separation from Caitlyn Jenner. Corey, working as Justin Bieber’s tour manager, was employed by Scooter Braun. Despite Kris’s ongoing divorce, Corey introduced himself, setting the stage for their future together.

Early Sightings and Growing Closeness

By early October 2014, Kris and Corey were spotted having dinner together in Sherman Oaks, California. Photos captured by a fan showcased their budding relationship. Corey hinted at the seriousness of their connection, expressing his eagerness for it to develop further. Later that month, they attended the Life Is Beautiful music festival in Las Vegas. Their closeness was evident as they enjoyed the event, especially during Kanye West’s performance.

Celebrating Milestones and Public Appearances

In November 2014, Kris and Corey celebrated her 59th birthday with a trip to Mexico. Their return to Los Angeles was marked by public displays of affection, though they had not yet confirmed their relationship status. By March 2015, Corey made his debut on “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” which led to mixed reactions from Kris’s daughters, especially concerning their age difference and the speed of their relationship.

Instagram Official and Red Carpet Debut

April 2015 saw Kris and Corey making their relationship Instagram official with a post from a double date with Billy Ray Cyrus and his then-wife Tish. By May 2016, the couple made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala, donning matching black outfits. This public acknowledgment cemented their status as a couple in the eyes of the world.

Family Dynamics and Relationship Challenges

The journey wasn’t without its challenges. In October 2017, Kim Kardashian sparked split rumors with a cryptic social media post. However, these rumors were quickly dispelled. In January 2018, Khloé Kardashian voiced her concerns about Corey’s guarded nature during an episode of KUWTK, highlighting the ongoing tension between Corey and Kris’s daughters.

Romantic Getaways and Engagement Speculations

Despite the familial tensions, Kris and Corey continued to strengthen their bond. In July 2018, they enjoyed a romantic vacation in the South of France, further fueling engagement rumors when Kris was spotted wearing a diamond ring. Kris later clarified that while she was happy in her relationship, she had no plans to marry again.

Birthday Celebrations and Public Declarations

Corey celebrated Kris’s 63rd birthday in November 2018 with a day full of surprises, including a private jet ride. His Instagram post in November 2021, filled with heartfelt words, highlighted their enduring love. In September 2022, Kris affirmed Corey’s suitability as a partner during a lie detector test on “The Late Late Show with James Corden.”

Supporting Each Other Through Health Challenges

October 2022 showcased Corey’s unwavering support when Kris faced the prospect of hip replacement surgery. His presence provided comfort and stability during this challenging time, emphasizing the depth of their relationship.

Holiday Cards and Fashion Shows

In November 2022, Kris and Corey shared their first holiday card together, a significant milestone in their relationship. March 2024 saw them attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, where their glamorous appearances once again captured public attention.

Conclusion: A Relationship Built on Trust and Love

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble’s relationship has evolved from a chance meeting in Ibiza to a deeply supportive partnership. Despite the scrutiny and challenges, they have maintained a strong and loving bond, proving that age is just a number when it comes to true love.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. When did Kris and Corey start dating?

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble began dating after they met in August 2014 at a party in Ibiza. Their relationship became public knowledge in the following months.

2. How did Kris and Corey meet?

They met at the 40th birthday party of their mutual friend, fashion designer Riccardo Tisci, in Ibiza. Kris was in the midst of her separation from Caitlyn Jenner at the time.

3. What do Kris Jenner’s children think of Corey Gamble?

Kris’s children initially had mixed reactions to her relationship with Corey. Some expressed concerns about their age difference and the speed of their relationship. Over time, they have come to accept and support their mother’s happiness.

4. Are Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble married?

No, Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble are not married. Despite engagement rumors, Kris has stated that she has no plans to marry again, having experienced big weddings in the past.

5. How have Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble handled public scrutiny?

Kris and Corey have managed public scrutiny by maintaining a strong, supportive relationship. They have faced rumors and challenges but have consistently shown their commitment to each other through various public and private moments.