Simone Biles, the celebrated Olympic gymnast, and Jonathan Owens, an NFL player, share a beautiful love story that began in 2020. Their journey, from meeting on a dating app to exchanging vows, has captivated fans worldwide. Let’s dive into the details of their romance, including their supportive relationship, shared experiences, and memorable milestones.

The Beginning of a Beautiful Relationship

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens first crossed paths on the dating app Raya in March 2020. Despite Biles’ global fame as an elite gymnast, Owens was unaware of her accomplishments when they started chatting. This lack of recognition intrigued Biles and marked the beginning of their connection.

Their relationship blossomed quickly, thanks in part to the COVID-19 pandemic, which allowed them to spend more time together than their usual hectic schedules would permit. “It was one of the few times in [Simone’s] life where everything was just shut off and she couldn’t do anything,” Owens told Texas Monthly in June 2021. This period helped them to bond deeply and understand each other better.

A Supportive Partnership

Jonathan Owens has been a steadfast supporter of Simone Biles, especially during challenging times. When Biles withdrew from several events at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics to focus on her mental health, Owens stood by her side. His unwavering support helped Biles navigate this difficult period, demonstrating the strength of their relationship.

Biles has also been a pillar of support for Owens throughout his NFL career. She frequently attends his games and cheers him on, even appearing in a celebrity-filled video for the Houston Texans ahead of the 2022-23 football season. Their mutual support is a testament to their deep understanding and love for each other.

From Courthouse to Destination Wedding

The couple’s love story reached a new milestone on April 22, 2023, when they got married at a courthouse in Houston. Biles and Owens later celebrated with a grand second wedding in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on May 6, 2023. The destination wedding featured lush floral arrangements, champagne, gold and white décor, and was attended by 144 guests.

Biles, who wore four different dresses for the occasion, described the day as dreamy and filled with love. “Seeing Jonathan at the altar was a dream,” she told Vogue. “Our guests were cheering for everyone. I was shocked by the love in the air.”

Shared Values and Family Ties

Jonathan Owens, a native of St. Louis, Missouri, values family deeply. His Instagram is filled with photos and videos of his mother, sister, and other family members. Owens credits his sister for encouraging him to pursue football, a decision that ultimately led to his NFL career.

Biles and Owens’ shared values and love for family have strengthened their bond. They constantly motivate each other and celebrate each other’s successes. When Biles received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in July 2022, Owens was there to cheer her on, expressing his pride and admiration for her achievements.

Overcoming Challenges Together

Despite their different sports, Biles and Owens navigate their professional careers with mutual understanding and support. Owens appreciates Biles’ dedication and work ethic, which inspires him to strive for excellence in his own career. Similarly, Biles finds motivation in Owens’ perseverance and dedication to football.

Their ability to support each other through highs and lows, including Biles’ challenges at the Tokyo Olympics and Owens’ injury setbacks, has solidified their relationship. They continue to grow stronger together, facing life’s challenges hand in hand.

Conclusion

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens’ love story is a testament to the power of mutual support, shared values, and deep understanding. Their journey from meeting on a dating app to becoming life partners highlights the importance of love and companionship in overcoming life’s challenges. As they continue to support each other in their respective careers, Biles and Owens inspire fans worldwide with their unwavering commitment to each other.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. When did Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens meet?

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens met in March 2020 through the dating app Raya.

2. How did Jonathan Owens support Simone Biles during the Tokyo Olympics?

Jonathan Owens provided unwavering support when Simone Biles withdrew from several events at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics to focus on her mental health, demonstrating his understanding and love for her.

3. Where did Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens get married?

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens had a courthouse wedding in Houston on April 22, 2023, followed by a second wedding in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on May 6, 2023.

4. What shared values strengthen Biles and Owens’ relationship?

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens share a deep love for family and mutual support for each other’s careers, which strengthens their bond and relationship.

5. How do Biles and Owens motivate each other in their careers?

Biles and Owens motivate each other by providing constant support, celebrating successes, and drawing inspiration from each other’s dedication and work ethic in their respective sports.