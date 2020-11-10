by Christine Allen Holm

EXCUSE ME. But exactly when is Biden’s “coming together/UNITY thing” suppose to start? Not that I plan to be there but I was just curious.

As I sit here pondering over the past 4.5 years and Trump’s presidency, I’m wondering how Biden thinks he is going to unify us and heal America after his political party blatantly attempted to steal this election? Biden spent most of his time in his basement. So now it all makes sense doesn’t it?

Remember when Obama spied on Trump for Hillary during the election and got caught? And then Andy McCabe and his band of “resist resist resist” treasonous spies from the FBI helped Barak get away with it? I remember that. Do you?

Yesterday on The View, Whoopi Goldberg pointed her finger at the camera angrily and told Trump supporters to SUCK IT UP & GROW A PAIR & GET OVER IT BECAUSE BIDEN IS GOING TO BE OUR PRESIDENT. (I saw a clip of it on the news.) I stopped watching the VIEW many years ago.

And MS. Obama recently took time out of her busy schedule at Martha’s Vineyard to put her wig back on and lecture down to us — AGAIN — about how ungrateful and evil we are, and she won’t forget it. I guess she’s still not proud of America, even though her husband was elected president twice.

And Alexandria Ocassional Vortex has taken her valuable time away from her GLOBALIST GREEN NEW DEAL to compile a list of deplorables who dare express an opinion different from hers and stand up for their Constitutional rights. What is she planning to do? Line us up and shoot us or send us to her “Marxist re-education camps?” And hasn’t that been done before?

For two years Mad Maxine Waters told everyone to get in our faces at the grocery stores and accost us at the gas stations and scream at us at restaurants and “PUSH BACK” & TELL US WE’RE “NOT WELCOME ANYWHERE.” Her followers did just that very thing.

And remember when on June 14, 2017 Republican Senator Steve Scalise was shot by a democratic sympathizer soon after that? I remember it. Scalise remembers it too because he nearly died.

Remember when Madonna told us she’s been thinking an awful lot about blowing up the White House? And then Ashley Judd wore a stupid looking pink pussy hat and said she was a nasty woman — and then demanded free tampons? That wasn’t disturbing at all was it?

Not long afterwards, thousands of other pink pussy hat wearers insisted that they support and believe all women, unless of course they are Republican or Conservative women … then… not so much.

And how about all those women marching around in huge vagina costumes who then pulled down their pants and yanked up their skirts and screamed into their naked vaginas? What did the guys there that day scream into? Their butts? That wasn’t weird at all. Was it?

Now Kamala wants to legalize prostitution. Well that figures. It worked out well for her. And when the fake news propagandists were all talking about the super spreader yesterday, Kamala was the first person who came into my mind. I didn’t even know she was in town.

Gloria Vanderbilt’s son, Anderson POOPER just called Trump an obese turtle yesterday. Wasn’t that rude? Yet they insist Trump is a dumb, rude, fat orange orangatang. Hmmm? Looks like there is plenty of rudeness going around for us all. And I’m sorry…not sorry too… for being rude. I do apologize and repent. But now the damage has already been done hasn’t it?

Trump supporters have been joked about for 4.5 years by Saturday Night Live and the day time talk hosts, and also the late night talking empty heads. The rich plastic Hollywood movie stars scold us regularly. Even a strange challenged, young girl named GRETA insisted we are responsible for killing the planet because we eat meat and cows fart, as she traveled around the world in a plane and a train and a sail boat. But….. “HOW DARE WE.”

On a daily basis, hypocritical, Socialist/Marxist/ Democrats who are career politicians that have never held a private sector job — just like Joe Biden — accuse us of doing things that they are guilty of themselves. And also remember to thank Joe Biden for our gun free zones. He is the one responsible for leaving us defenseless and putting a target on our backs, because … Well … he’s such a genius.

The democrats all boycotted Trumps presidential inauguration, and then, ten minutes after Trump was president, the democrats started an impeachment process that wasted our time, focus and tax dollars for three years in a fake RUSSIA COLLUSION — A COUP ATTEMPT — to remove Trump from office.

The radical left literally screamed and cried and insisted “HE’S ILLEGITIMATE AND NOT MY PRESIDENT” for four years now. But now, let’s all forget about that and rally around senile Joe and his Ho.

The fake news INSULTS, distorts and tells LIES about us. BLM activists insists our lives don’t matter but theirs do. And they want us to kiss their feet and pay them restitution for something that never happened to them…. that we never did to them….because we have white privilege.

And even though I personally have lived in a car and also a shack with no running water or electricity or food to eat every day…. I have white privilege because of the color of my skin. But isn’t that the very definition of racism?

SO NOW I SAY TO MY ACCUSERS …. “GO POUND SAND!!!”

We are threatened, mocked, belittled, hated, reviled, murdered called Xenophobes, homophobic, racists, white supremacists, a basket of DEPLORABLES, dumb hillbillies, fat and stupid. Our voices are silenced. Twitter and Facebook censor us.

And Dr. Fauci closed our churches while ANTIFA is out there rioting, looting, burning and called indispensable and essential by the democrats, and we are told that is their right, while they take our rights away from us.

SO HOW DO YOU LIKE SOICIALISM SO FAR?

We can’t see our families. Our businesses are forced closed. Our kids can’t go to school. Our cities are destroyed by ANTIFA and the democrats refuse to condemn them for it.

But of course the democrats do get a kickback donation from BLM and these other groups. Shhhh…..We aren’t suppose to know that dirty little secret. But we figured that out for ourselves. Their egos cause them to always underestimate us.

FOX NEWS has betrayed us. Netflix is showing kiddy porn. And I’m running out of toilet paper.

And now our VOTES are being STOLEN, and the Socialist/Democrat/MARXISTS and main stream media are calling us the crazy ones. But we know who’s crazy, and it isn’t us who continues to insist there are 128 separate genders.

AND STILL THEY INSIST “WE BELIEVE THE SCIENCE.” Yea … Right. [Raucous Laughter Fills the Room].

So I was just wondering….What time does Biden want us to all link arms and start singing KUMBAYA together?