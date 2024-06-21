Netflix’s newest documentary, “Tell Them You Love Me,” dives into a morally complex and controversial narrative involving Anna Stubblefield, a former tenured professor at Rutgers University, and Derrick “D.J.” Johnson, a nonverbal man with cerebral palsy. The documentary raises poignant questions about love, communication, and consent. If you’ve watched the film, you might be curious about where Anna Stubblefield is now. Let’s explore her journey and the aftermath of the events depicted in the documentary.

The Love Story and Its Legal Complications

Anna Stubblefield, a philosophy professor at Rutgers University, became involved with Derrick Johnson after being introduced by his brother. Stubblefield taught Johnson facilitated communication (F.C.), a technique intended to help people with disabilities communicate through assisted typing.

Stubblefield claimed that through F.C., she and Johnson fell in love and engaged in consensual sexual activities. However, Johnson’s mother, Daisy Johnson, contested this, arguing that her son lacked the capacity to consent due to his severe disabilities.

In 2015, Stubblefield was tried and convicted of aggravated sexual assault, resulting in a 12-year prison sentence with no possibility of parole for the first 10 years. However, her conviction was overturned in 2017, and she later pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of criminal sexual contact. She served nearly two years in prison before being released.

Life After Prison: Where is Anna Stubblefield Now?

After her release, Anna Stubblefield retreated from the public eye. According to Belmont Filmhouse, she has tried to rebuild her life away from the media spotlight. She divorced her husband and currently lives quietly, no longer in contact with Derrick Johnson. In the documentary, she shares insights into her life post-incarceration, including her brief stint as a waitress, which ended due to the publicity surrounding her case.

Facilitated Communication: A Discredited Technique

Facilitated communication, the technique at the heart of Stubblefield’s relationship with Johnson, has been widely discredited. Once popular in the 1990s, F.C. is now regarded as a pseudoscience. The American Speech-Language-Hearing Association and the American Association on Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities have both denounced F.C., citing extensive evidence that the messages produced are authored by the facilitator rather than the person with a disability.

The Documentary’s Core Question: Love or Abuse?

“Tell Them You Love Me” focuses on the central question of whether Stubblefield’s relationship with Johnson was genuine love or a form of abuse. Despite her insistence that their relationship was consensual and loving, the court’s initial conviction and the subsequent legal battles highlight the complexity of consent, especially involving individuals with severe disabilities.

The Background of Anna Stubblefield

Anna Stubblefield comes from a family deeply involved in special education. Both of her parents held Ph.D.s in the field, and her mother, Sandra McClennen, was an early practitioner of F.C. Stubblefield’s background and her belief in the efficacy of F.C. significantly influenced her actions and her defense during the trial.

Stubblefield’s relationship with Johnson began in 2009, and over the next two years, she worked closely with him, helping him to type and communicate. Their relationship became physical, which ultimately led to the legal battles and public scrutiny that followed.

The Public and Legal Reaction

The case became public in 2011 when Stubblefield and Johnson revealed their relationship to his family. Johnson’s family reacted with shock and outrage, leading to a criminal investigation and trial. During the trial, Johnson’s brother and mother vehemently opposed Stubblefield’s claims, asserting that Johnson could not consent and that Stubblefield’s actions were exploitative.

The legal proceedings highlighted the contentious nature of facilitated communication and the broader issues of consent and autonomy for individuals with severe disabilities. Stubblefield’s conviction was a landmark case, raising awareness and sparking debates within both the legal and academic communities.

Current Status and Reflections

Today, Anna Stubblefield lives a life of relative obscurity. Despite her release and the overturning of her original conviction, the controversy surrounding her case continues to follow her. She remains adamant that her relationship with Johnson was consensual, a stance she maintains in the documentary.

Stubblefield’s case serves as a complex example of the intersection between love, disability, and consent. It challenges societal perceptions and raises difficult questions about the rights and autonomy of individuals with severe disabilities.

Anna Stubblefield’s story, as depicted in “Tell Them You Love Me,” continues to provoke thought and debate. It highlights the complexities of relationships, consent, and the rights of individuals with disabilities, leaving viewers with much to ponder about the nature of communication and love.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where is Anna Stubblefield now?

Anna Stubblefield lives out of the public eye after serving nearly two years in prison. She divorced her husband and is no longer in contact with Derrick Johnson. She has tried to rebuild her life away from the media spotlight.

What is facilitated communication (F.C.)?

Facilitated communication is an assisted-typing technique intended to help people with disabilities communicate. The facilitator supports the person’s hand as they type. However, F.C. has been widely discredited, with evidence suggesting that the facilitator, not the person with a disability, authors the messages.

What were the legal outcomes of Anna Stubblefield’s case?

Stubblefield was initially convicted of aggravated sexual assault in 2015 and sentenced to 12 years in prison. Her conviction was overturned in 2017, and she later pleaded guilty to criminal sexual contact. She served nearly two years in prison before being released.

What does the documentary “Tell Them You Love Me” focus on?

The documentary explores the controversial relationship between Anna Stubblefield and Derrick Johnson, raising questions about love, communication, and consent. It examines the legal battles and societal implications surrounding their case.

Why is facilitated communication controversial?

Facilitated communication is controversial because it has been widely discredited. Studies have shown that the messages produced through F.C. are typically authored by the facilitator rather than the person with a disability. This raises significant ethical and practical concerns about its use.