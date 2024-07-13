Cody Paul became a household name in 2006 when a video of his incredible football skills went viral. His impressive running speed and agility earned him the nickname “white Reggie Bush” when he was just 12 years old. Almost two decades later, many people still wonder, “Where is Cody Paul now?” This article explores Cody’s journey, from his viral fame to his current life.

The Early Days: A Viral Sensation

Cody Paul’s rise to fame began in middle school when his brother shared a video of him playing football on Myspace and YouTube. The video quickly gained traction, amassing over 11 million views. Cody’s prowess on the field was undeniable, as he scored 45 touchdowns in one season and led his team to the Pop Warner Super Bowl. His performance captivated audiences and even drew comparisons to NFL star Reggie Bush.

High School and College Career

As Cody progressed to high school, he continued to excel in football. He accumulated 1,877 rushing yards, 26 total touchdowns, and 155 receiving yards. Despite his impressive stats, Cody’s height of 5 foot 5 inches became a barrier during the college recruiting process. Major Division 1 schools showed limited interest, but Cody found an opportunity at Chadron State, a Division 2 school. There, he continued to impress with nearly 1,000 rushing yards, 11 touchdowns, and almost 2,000 yards returning the ball.

Challenges and Triumphs

Cody faced several challenges in his journey. Despite his talent, he was often overlooked by top colleges due to his size. However, he turned this obstacle into an opportunity. His dedication to the sport and his perseverance led him to excel at Chadron State. ESPN reported on his college prospects, noting his impressive strength and determination. Cody earned a spot in the Los Alamitos 1,200-Pound Club, an exclusive honor for students who can bench press, deadlift, squat, and clean that amount.

Life After Football

After college, Cody played a year of arena football for the Bismarck Bucks. He shared his experience of rooming with Canadian Football League star Shawn Oakman, calling it a fun and memorable time.

Despite not pursuing a professional football career, Cody found happiness and fulfillment in other areas of life. He is currently working towards a teaching degree and plans to become an elementary education teacher. Cody has also been coaching middle school football in Chadron for the past four years, sharing his passion for the sport with the next generation.

Honoring Family Legacy

Cody Paul Today

So, where is Cody Paul now? Cody seems content with where life has taken him. He credits the viral video for getting him a college degree and leading him to meet his wife. While he may not have become an NFL star, Cody has found purpose and fulfillment in teaching and coaching. His journey from a viral football sensation to an educator and coach is a testament to his resilience and dedication.

Cody Paul’s story is one of determination and resilience. Despite not following the expected path to NFL stardom, he has found fulfillment in teaching and coaching, impacting the lives of young students and athletes. His journey reminds us that success can take many forms, and true fulfillment often comes from unexpected places.

Frequently Asked Questions

What made Cody Paul famous?

Cody Paul became famous due to a viral video showcasing his impressive football skills at the age of 12. The video garnered over 11 million views on Myspace and YouTube.

Did Cody Paul play professional football?

Cody played a year of arena football for the Bismarck Bucks, but he did not pursue a professional NFL career.

Where did Cody Paul play college football?

Cody played college football at Chadron State, a Division 2 school, where he continued to excel on the field.

What is Cody Paul doing now?

Cody is currently pursuing a teaching degree and plans to become an elementary education teacher. He also coaches middle school football in Chadron.

How is Cody Paul connected to Paul Walker?

Cody Paul is not directly connected to Paul Walker, but his brother, Cody Walker, honors Paul Walker’s memory through various initiatives, including FuelFest and Reach Out WorldWide.