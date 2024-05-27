Giuliana Rancic, a name synonymous with entertainment journalism, is once again stepping away from her full-time hosting role at E! News. Ahead of the show’s relocation from Los Angeles to New York City in January, Giuliana announced she wouldn’t be making the move. Her decision, driven by family and professional commitments, marks another significant shift in her storied career.

A Heartfelt Farewell to E! News

In a poignant Instagram post, Giuliana, 45, expressed her gratitude and explained her decision to her followers. “Returning to E! News this last year was an incredible homecoming,” she wrote. However, with the show moving to NYC, she revealed, “I won’t be able to make this big move at this time.” Giuliana emphasized the importance of family and her current schedule, which wouldn’t allow for the commitment required by a daily show.

Balancing Business and Family Life

Though she is stepping down from E! News, Giuliana remains a busy entrepreneur. She highlighted her involvement with several ventures, including her clothing line, G by Giuliana, her skincare brand, Fountain of Truth, and her significant role at RPM Restaurant Group, which is set to open its sixth location. These responsibilities demand flexibility, a key factor in her decision to step back from full-time hosting.

Family First

Giuliana and her husband, Bill Rancic, share a 7-year-old son, Duke. The couple, who have faced challenges with infertility, miscarriage, and breast cancer, welcomed Duke via gestational surrogate in 2012. Giuliana’s commitment to family is evident as she expressed hopes to expand their family soon. “Nothing is more important than spending time with my family,” she wrote, underscoring her desire to be present for her son and husband.

A Continued Presence on E!

Despite stepping down from her daily role, Giuliana assured fans she wouldn’t be disappearing entirely. She will continue hosting Live from the Red Carpet and promised occasional appearances on E! News. Her appreciation for the E! team and her audience was clear as she thanked them for their support and understanding.

Giuliana’s Evolving Career

Giuliana’s career at E! has been marked by significant milestones. She began as a correspondent for the long-running TV series and became a co-host of E! News in 2005. After a three-year hiatus, she returned to co-host the show in June 2018. “Returning to host E! News is every bit as thrilling to me today as it was 16 years ago,” she said at the time. Co-hosting alongside her friend Jason Kennedy made the return even more special.

Life Beyond E! News

Outside of her television career, Giuliana has embraced various roles. She and Bill have shared numerous updates about their son Duke, who has been in the spotlight since birth. The couple is dedicated to providing Duke with enriching experiences, including scavenger hunts in every city they visit. Giuliana has also been open about her struggles and triumphs, including her battle with breast cancer and her journey through infertility.

Duke Rancic: A Star in the Making

Born in Denver on August 29, 2012, Duke has inherited his parents’ charisma. Bill announced Duke’s birth with excitement, calling him “the happiest kid I’ve ever met.” Giuliana and Bill often share updates about Duke’s milestones and interests, from his love of biking to his musical talents. Duke, who speaks three languages—Italian, Spanish, and English—has even made cameos on TV, charming audiences with his lively personality.

Looking Ahead

As Giuliana transitions away from her full-time role at E! News, she continues to embrace new opportunities and prioritize her family. Her journey is a testament to balancing professional success with personal fulfillment. Fans can look forward to seeing her on special occasions and through her various entrepreneurial endeavors.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where is Giuliana Rancic now?

Giuliana Rancic has stepped down from her full-time hosting role at E! News as the show relocates to New York City. She continues to focus on her businesses and family, while still making occasional appearances on E! and hosting Live from the Red Carpet.

Why did Giuliana Rancic leave E! News?

Giuliana decided not to move to New York City with the show due to her family commitments and her need for flexibility to manage her various business ventures.

What businesses does Giuliana Rancic run?

Giuliana runs several businesses, including her clothing line G by Giuliana, her skincare brand Fountain of Truth, and her involvement with RPM Restaurant Group.

Does Giuliana Rancic have children?

Yes, Giuliana and her husband, Bill Rancic, have a 7-year-old son named Duke, whom they welcomed via gestational surrogate in 2012.

Will Giuliana Rancic return to TV?

While she has stepped down from her full-time role at E! News, Giuliana will continue to appear on special segments like Live from the Red Carpet and may make guest appearances on E! News.