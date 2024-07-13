Harris Faulkner, the dynamic Fox News anchor, is busier than ever. Balancing her roles as a co-host on “Outnumbered” and the host of her own show “Outnumbered Overtime,” Faulkner, 54, manages to maintain a top-ranked position in cable news.

Despite her hectic schedule, she still finds time to make breakfast for her children every morning. Recently, Faulkner spoke with PEOPLE about how she balances her successful career, family life, and the joys and challenges of raising her “biracial babies”: daughters Danika, 10, and Bella, 12.

Balancing Career and Family Life

Faulkner finds immense joy in her role as a mother. She describes raising her daughters with her husband, who is religiously Jewish and racially different from her, as a blessing. “It’s beautiful for any parent to have those loved ones in our lives,” Faulkner tells PEOPLE, adding humorously, “We look like a Benetton ad from the 1990s — very colorful.”

As her daughters approach their teenage years, they encounter various challenges, but Faulkner is always there to guide them. “Navigating a crush on a boy at school, and ‘Will they like me because I’m different?’” she explains. Discussions about hair texture and beauty standards are also part of their daily life, which Faulkner views as both beautiful and challenging issues.

Staying Connected Amidst a Busy Schedule

One of Faulkner’s keys to staying connected with her daughters is maintaining eye contact. Despite the prevalent use of devices at the dinner table, her daughters still prioritize making eye contact with her, a habit she has nurtured as they’ve grown older. This simple yet powerful practice keeps their bond strong.

Faulkner also credits her supportive husband, Tony Berlin, whom she calls her “forever boyfriend,” for being her best friend and partner in navigating their busy lives. “I married an amazing guy. I couldn’t do it without him,” she praises Berlin, 50.

Discussing Current Events with Her Children

Given her profession, Faulkner ensures her daughters are aware of current events. She’s preparing for her latest project, “Town Hall America with Harris Faulkner: Police Emergency,” which will air on Fox News. She believes in teaching her daughters about accountability and respect for authority. Faulkner discusses police coverage with her older daughter, keeping the conversations straightforward to avoid overwhelming her.

Faulkner’s commitment to these discussions highlights her belief in raising informed citizens. She explains to her daughters that while some police officers may abuse their power, the majority serve with the intention to help.

Dealing with Mom Guilt

As a working mom, Faulkner experiences moments of guilt, especially when she misses her daughters’ events. Her daughters are active in sports, and missing a game or competition is tough. Faulkner empathizes with other mothers in similar situations and acknowledges the sometimes hurtful comments from others that exacerbate the guilt.

Despite these challenges, Faulkner focuses on making every moment with her daughters count. “I try to own every moment that I’m in because it teaches them that when Mom is with us, we matter most,” she tells PEOPLE.

Learning from Colleagues

Meghan McCain, who worked with Faulkner on Fox News, shares a valuable lesson she learned from her during the 2016 election. After receiving an unpleasant remark from a viewer, McCain, known for her impulsive reactions, learned to respond with kindness from Faulkner. This approach, McCain notes, showcases Faulkner’s calm demeanor and ability to handle pressure with grace.

Leading Important Conversations

Faulkner’s role at Fox News continues to grow. She recently hosted a primetime event, “Harris Faulkner Presents: The Fight for America,” which explored civil unrest and race relations in the U.S. This special is part of a series of programs she’s led, reflecting her increasing importance at Fox News.

Faulkner’s ability to lead these conversations and connect with viewers makes her a valuable asset to the network. Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott praises Faulkner for her strength and grace, particularly during tough breaking news. Faulkner’s role extends beyond her regular programs, as she leads town-hall discussions and special-format programs that address key issues.

A Unique Approach to Interviews

Faulkner’s interview style is engaging and respectful. Her interview with President Trump, during which she addressed issues like police brutality and civil unrest, was widely praised. Faulkner’s approach focuses on having a conversation rather than prosecuting her interviewees. She believes in being fully present and well-informed, ensuring that she captures the essence of the discussion.

An Inspiring Career Journey

Faulkner’s journey in journalism began with a strong foundation, growing up in a military family. Her father, a former Army pilot, instilled in her the values of discipline and resilience. Faulkner’s ability to connect with people quickly proved valuable in her career. A pivotal moment came when she met Beth Holloway, mother of the missing teenager Natalee Holloway, in Aruba. Faulkner’s coverage of the story led to her appearances on Fox News and eventually a full-time position.

Faulkner’s career at Fox News has been marked by significant milestones. Initially working weekends, she gradually took on more prominent roles. The launch of “Outnumbered” showcased her ability to moderate dynamic discussions. Over time, she earned her own hour-long show on weekdays, “Outnumbered Overtime.”

Embracing Diversity and Inclusion

Faulkner is part of an internal committee at Fox News focused on diversity and inclusion. This group addresses concerns from employees across various departments, ensuring that different voices are heard. Following the death of George Floyd, Faulkner participated in an open forum to discuss issues of race and inclusion within the company.

Looking Ahead

As Faulkner continues to lead important conversations at Fox News, her influence and presence are set to grow. Suzanne Scott expresses a desire to see Faulkner involved in more political coverage, recognizing her ability to connect with the audience. Faulkner, however, remains committed to news rather than opinion programming, believing that her strength lies in her journalistic approach.

Conclusion

Harris Faulkner’s career is a testament to her resilience, dedication, and ability to connect with people. As she balances her professional and personal life, Faulkner continues to make a significant impact in the world of journalism. Her commitment to raising informed citizens, addressing key issues, and promoting diversity and inclusion sets her apart as a leading figure in the media industry.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where is Harris Faulkner now?

Harris Faulkner is currently a co-host on “Outnumbered” and the host of “Outnumbered Overtime” on Fox News. She is also involved in special-format programs and town-hall discussions on the network.

How does Harris Faulkner balance her career and family life?

Faulkner balances her busy schedule by prioritizing moments with her daughters, maintaining eye contact during conversations, and relying on the support of her husband, Tony Berlin.

What is Harris Faulkner’s approach to discussing current events with her children?

Faulkner believes in having straightforward conversations with her children about current events, ensuring they are informed without feeling overwhelmed.

How does Harris Faulkner handle mom guilt?

Faulkner acknowledges the guilt that comes with missing her daughters’ events but focuses on making the most of the time she spends with them, teaching them that they matter most when she is present.

What sets Harris Faulkner apart as a journalist?

Faulkner’s ability to engage in respectful, informative conversations and her commitment to being fully present and well-informed during interviews sets her apart. Her dedication to diversity and inclusion further enhances her impact in journalism.