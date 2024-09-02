Latoya Ammons’ story has fascinated and horrified many since it first made headlines in 2014. The tale of demonic possession and supernatural occurrences that she and her family allegedly experienced captivated audiences, especially with the release of the film

The Deliverance. But what happened after the cameras stopped rolling? In this blog, we’ll explore the real-life events behind The Deliverance, delve into what became of Ammons and her family, and answer some frequently asked questions about this haunting story.

The Origins of the Haunting

In November 2011, Latoya Ammons, along with her three children and her mother, Rosa Campbell, moved into a rental house in Gary, Indiana. What began as a hopeful new chapter soon spiraled into a nightmare. According to Ammons, the family was soon plagued by a series of bizarre and terrifying events. Black flies appeared in swarms, despite the freezing temperatures, and strange noises echoed through the house. They reported seeing shadowy figures and hearing unexplained footsteps.

One of the most alarming claims was that Ammons’ 12-year-old daughter was seen levitating above her bed while unconscious. This event marked the beginning of a series of disturbing incidents that led Ammons to believe her family was possessed by demons.

The Escalation of Events

As the supernatural occurrences intensified, Ammons sought help from local churches. Despite her pleas, most religious institutions refused to assist, citing a lack of evidence or reluctance to intervene in such cases. Eventually, Reverend Michael Maginot from the Catholic Church agreed to investigate. After conducting an extensive investigation, he performed three exorcisms on Ammons, one of which was conducted in Latin.

The exorcisms were a desperate attempt to rid the family of the malevolent forces believed to be tormenting them. However, the effectiveness of these rituals remains debated. While the family reported a temporary respite, the disturbances seemed to resume, particularly after the first two exorcisms.

Moving Forward: Ammons’ Life After the Hauntings

In the midst of the turmoil, Ammons’ children were temporarily removed from her custody by the Indiana Department of Child Services (DCS) due to concerns about their safety and the possibility of abuse. The children were returned to Ammons in November 2012, after she regained custody and moved to Indianapolis, away from the haunted house in Gary.

So, where is Latoya Ammons now? As of late 2024, Ammons has reportedly settled into a quieter life, free from the fear that once dominated her existence. She has moved away from the traumatic experiences of her past and now lives with her children in Indianapolis. The family, having endured extensive scrutiny and upheaval, appears to be living “without fear,” as Ammons described in interviews following the events.

What Happened to the Haunted House?

The house in Gary, Indiana, where the alleged hauntings occurred, became a focal point for paranormal investigations after the story gained public attention. Zak Bagans, a well-known paranormal investigator, purchased the house in 2014 for $35,000 and filmed a documentary titled Demon House.

The property was subsequently demolished in 2016, but its legacy continues to intrigue those interested in the supernatural. The address, 3860 Carolina Street, remains a point of interest for those who use Google Street View, despite the house no longer standing.

Conclusion

Latoya Ammons’ story, as depicted in The Deliverance, combines elements of horror with real-life accounts of alleged supernatural occurrences. While the film dramatizes many aspects of her experience, the underlying story of fear, possession, and exorcism is rooted in the unsettling events that Ammons and her family reported.

Today, Ammons has moved past the traumatic chapter of her life, finding stability and peace with her children. The haunting of the Gary house may have been resolved with its demolition, but the echoes of its story continue to captivate and intrigue those interested in the supernatural.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Did Latoya Ammons’ story inspire The Deliverance?

Yes, The Deliverance is inspired by the real-life experiences of Latoya Ammons and her family. While the film takes creative liberties and dramatizes certain elements for cinematic effect, the core events depicted in the movie are based on the accounts shared by Ammons and detailed in investigative reports.

2. How did the exorcisms impact the Ammons family?

The exorcisms performed by Reverend Michael Maginot were intended to drive out the supposed demons haunting Ammons and her family. While the third exorcism, conducted in Latin, seemed to provide some relief, the family’s experiences suggest that the disturbances may have continued, particularly as they were transitioning away from the haunted house.

3. Where did Latoya Ammons and her family move after leaving Gary?

Latoya Ammons and her children moved to Indianapolis after leaving the house in Gary. They lived in Indianapolis for some time, where Ammons eventually regained custody of her children. The family’s life in Indianapolis marked a new chapter, away from the frightening events that had transpired in their previous home.

4. What happened to the house in Gary after the Ammons family moved out?

The house in Gary, which gained notoriety due to the alleged hauntings, was purchased by Zak Bagans in 2014. Bagans produced a documentary about the property and its supposed supernatural activity. The house was demolished in 2016, but it remains a topic of interest for those fascinated by paranormal phenomena.

5. Has Latoya Ammons spoken publicly about her experiences recently?

As of the latest updates, Latoya Ammons has generally remained out of the public eye. Her focus appears to be on leading a stable life with her children, away from the intense scrutiny and media attention that followed her story. The public information available suggests that Ammons is now living a life “without fear,” as she described in previous interviews.