The viral disease formerly known as monkeypox, now referred to as mpox, has become a significant public health concern across the globe. Originating in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) in 1970, mpox was initially considered an endemic disease, mainly confined to central and West Africa.

However, the landscape changed drastically in 2022 when a global outbreak prompted the World Health Organization (WHO) to declare a public health emergency. This article delves into the current status of mpox, its symptoms, transmission, prevention, and the global response to this pressing health issue.

What is Mpox?

Mpox is a viral disease that shares similarities with the now-eradicated smallpox virus. It spreads primarily through close contact between people, but it can also be transmitted from the environment via objects and surfaces contaminated by an infected individual. The disease, while initially neglected, especially in the regions of Africa where it originated, has now gained global attention due to its spread beyond endemic areas.

The WHO has rebranded the disease from “monkeypox” to “mpox” to avoid stigmatization and align with modern naming conventions. This change reflects the global health community’s effort to address the disease with greater sensitivity and urgency.

Current Spread of Mpox: Where is Monkeypox Right Now?

Mpox cases have seen a troubling rise in various parts of the world. While the disease was once confined to regions in Africa, particularly the DRC and neighboring countries such as Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, and Uganda, it has now spread to multiple countries across different continents.

As of August 2024, the WHO reports over 14,000 cases globally, with a significant portion of these cases concentrated in African nations. The virus has also spread to other regions, raising concerns about a potential global health crisis. The most recent outbreaks in Africa have been linked to a clade of the virus, known as clade 1b, which is reportedly more deadly and easily transmissible.

Symptoms of Mpox

The symptoms of mpox can range from mild to severe, often beginning with a rash that lasts two to four weeks. This rash typically appears on the face, palms of the hands, soles of the feet, groin, genital and anal regions, and can also affect the mouth, throat, and eyes. The rash progresses to blisters, which eventually crust over and heal, marking the end of the infectious period.

In addition to the rash, mpox patients may experience fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, low energy, and swollen lymph nodes. The severity of the disease can vary, with some individuals requiring hospitalization due to complications such as severe lesions or secondary infections.

How Does Mpox Spread?

Mpox spreads through close contact with an infected individual. This can include physical contact, sexual activity, or even close proximity that allows the transmission of respiratory particles. The virus can also persist on clothing, bedding, and other surfaces, leading to indirect transmission.

Interestingly, mpox can also spread from animals to humans and vice versa. Certain animals, including some species of monkeys and rodents like tree squirrels, can carry the virus. Humans can contract mpox through bites, scratches, or contact with the bodily fluids of these animals. Additionally, consuming undercooked meat from infected animals can also be a source of infection.

Can Mpox Be Fatal?

While most cases of mpox resolve with supportive care within a few weeks, the disease can be fatal in a small percentage of cases. The fatality rate varies depending on several factors, including access to healthcare and underlying health conditions. Individuals with compromised immune systems, such as those with advanced HIV, newborns, pregnant women, and children, are at a higher risk of severe disease and death.

Is There a Vaccine for Mpox?

Yes, there are vaccines available for mpox, though mass vaccination is not currently recommended. The WHO has approved several vaccines, including MVA-BN, LC16, and ACAM2000, for use against mpox. These vaccines are primarily recommended for individuals at high risk of exposure, such as healthcare workers or people in regions with active outbreaks.

Vaccination is a critical tool in controlling the spread of mpox, especially in areas where the disease is endemic or where new outbreaks are occurring. However, the global distribution of vaccines remains a challenge, particularly in lower-income countries that lack the resources to implement widespread vaccination programs.

How Can You Prevent Mpox?

Preventing the spread of mpox requires a combination of personal hygiene, environmental cleanliness, and public health measures. Key prevention strategies include:

Cleaning and Disinfecting Surfaces: Regularly cleaning surfaces and objects that may be contaminated can help reduce the risk of transmission.

Hand Hygiene: Washing hands thoroughly after touching potentially contaminated surfaces or objects is essential.

Avoiding Contact with Infected Animals: In regions where mpox is endemic, avoiding unprotected contact with wild animals, especially those that are sick or dead, is crucial.

Cooking Meat Thoroughly: In areas where animals may carry the virus, ensure that all meat is cooked thoroughly before consumption.

Global Response to the Mpox Outbreak

The global response to mpox has been multifaceted, involving governments, international organizations, and healthcare providers. The WHO has developed a regional response plan, initially requiring $15 million to support surveillance, preparedness, and response activities. This plan includes enhancing laboratory capacities, supporting case investigations, contact tracing, and training healthcare workers.

Additionally, the WHO has extended its recommendations for monitoring and responding to mpox cases for another year, emphasizing the need for tailored responses based on local contexts. The organization is also working to facilitate equitable access to diagnostics, vaccines, and clinical care, particularly in lower-income countries.

Conclusion

Mpox, once a neglected tropical disease, has emerged as a global health threat. With its spread beyond endemic regions, it is more critical than ever to remain vigilant and proactive in combating this virus. Through a combination of vaccination, public health measures, and international cooperation, the world can work towards controlling and eventually eradicating mpox.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Where is monkeypox right now?

Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, is currently spreading in multiple countries, with significant outbreaks reported in African nations, particularly the DRC, Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, and Uganda.

How is mpox transmitted?

Mpox is transmitted through close contact with an infected person or contaminated objects. It can also spread from animals to humans and vice versa.

What are the symptoms of mpox?

Symptoms of mpox include a rash, fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, low energy, and swollen lymph nodes. The rash typically appears on the face, hands, feet, and other areas of the body.

Is there a vaccine for mpox?

Yes, there are vaccines available for mpox, but they are currently recommended only for high-risk individuals.

Can mpox be fatal?

Mpox can be fatal in a small percentage of cases, particularly among individuals with compromised immune systems or underlying health conditions. Most cases resolve with supportive care within a few weeks.