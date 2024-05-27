In terms of social media buzz, not even Taylor Swift’s Super Bowl performance could rival the weekend’s main event: the public feud between two hip-hop giants, Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion. Within 72 hours, both artists released diss tracks targeting each other, sparking widespread interest and speculation. Here’s what you need to know about their latest tracks, “Hiss” and “Big Foot,” and the events leading up to this high-profile beef.

The Latest Feud in Hip-Hop: What’s Happening?

At midnight on Friday, Megan Thee Stallion dropped “Hiss,” a three-minute diss track that immediately made waves. As the second single from her upcoming third studio album, the song highlights Megan’s defiance and addresses how the media often uses her name for clicks. In a powerful introduction,

she raps about how every mention of her name gives her detractors 24 hours of fame. However, a line about a minute into the song caused significant uproar. She raps about her adversaries being “mad at Megan’s Law,” a 1996 law requiring the registration of sex offenders.

Many saw this as a dig at Nicki Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, who was arrested in 2020 for failing to register as a sex offender in California. Though Nicki Minaj wasn’t named directly, she seemed to take offense.

By Monday, she had released her response track, “Big Foot,” where she directly referenced Megan Thee Stallion, including the 2020 incident where rapper Tory Lanez shot Megan in the foot. Lanez is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence for the assault. Before releasing the single, Nicki teased it on social media with an image showing Megan visibly upset.

The Background of the Beef: Who Started It?

While Megan Thee Stallion’s track might seem like the catalyst, tensions between the two have been simmering for years. In 2020, Megan featured on Cardi B’s “WAP,” which became a number one hit on Billboard’s Hot 100. Given Nicki Minaj’s well-documented feud with Cardi B, it’s possible that this collaboration soured the relationship between Megan and Nicki.

Remembering Their Collaboration: “Hot Girl Summer”

Not long ago, Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj seemed to be on good terms. They collaborated on the 2019 hit “Hot Girl Summer,” which also featured Ty Dolla Sign. The song was a commercial success and earned awards from MTV and BET.

Public Reaction: Whose Side Are Fans On?

Nicki Minaj’s devoted fans, known as the Barbz, are largely supporting her. However, some of her long-time supporters were taken aback by a line in “Big Foot” about a “dead momma,” seen as a reference to the death of Megan Thee Stallion’s mother in 2019. This has led to some fans expressing disappointment in Nicki’s approach. Nicki has a history of public feuds with artists like Taylor Swift, Remy Ma, and Miley Cyrus, which might influence how her actions are perceived now.

Nicki Minaj’s Impact on Music and Pop Culture

Nicki Minaj, born Onika Tanya Maraj on December 8, 1982, in Trinidad and Tobago, has had an illustrious career. Known for her versatile music, animated rap flow, and alter egos, she first gained recognition with a series of mixtapes released between 2007 and 2009. Her debut album, Pink Friday (2010), topped the U.S. Billboard 200 chart, with the single “Super Bass” reaching number three on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart and later being certified diamond by the RIAA.

Her second album, Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded (2012), explored dance-pop and produced the hit single “Starships.” In 2014, she returned to her hip-hop roots with The Pinkprint, which included the single “Anaconda.” She has had numerous chart-topping singles and has collaborated with major artists like Doja Cat and 6ix9ine. In 2022, her single “Super Freaky Girl” debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100, marking another milestone in her career.

Nicki Minaj: A Global Icon

Nicki Minaj is one of the world’s best-selling music artists, with over 100 million records sold. Billboard named her the top-selling female rapper of the 2010s, and she has numerous accolades, including nine American Music Awards, eight MTV Video Music Awards, twelve BET Awards, and five Billboard Music Awards. In 2016, Time included her in their list of the 100 most influential people in the world. Outside of music, she has appeared in films and served as a judge on American Idol.

Nicki Minaj’s Early Life and Career Beginnings

Nicki Minaj’s early life in Trinidad and Tobago and later in Queens, New York, shaped her path to stardom. Born to parents of mixed Afro-Trinidadian and Indo-Trinidadian descent, she faced a challenging childhood. Her father struggled with addiction, and their family home was destroyed in a fire when she was a child. Despite these hardships, Minaj’s mother moved to the United States and eventually brought her children to join her.

Minaj attended Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts in New York City, where she developed her performing arts skills. Before her big break in music, she worked various jobs, including as a waitress and office manager.

The Rise of Nicki Minaj in the Music Industry

Minaj’s initial breakthrough came through her involvement with the group Full Force and later through her solo mixtapes. Discovered by rapper Lil Wayne, she signed with Young Money Entertainment and began to gain prominence with features on tracks by major artists. Her verse on Kanye West’s “Monster” in 2010 was particularly praised and helped solidify her status as a formidable rapper.

Her debut album, Pink Friday, was a commercial success and established her as a major force in the music industry. Subsequent albums and hit singles have maintained her popularity and influence in hip-hop and pop music.

Nicki Minaj’s ongoing influence and presence in the music industry continue to captivate audiences worldwide. Her recent feud with Megan Thee Stallion has only added to her ever-evolving legacy in hip-hop. As both artists continue to release new music, fans eagerly await the next chapter in this high-profile rivalry.

Frequently Asked Questions About Nicki Minaj

Where is Nicki Minaj right now?

Nicki Minaj is currently focused on her music career and promoting her latest single, “Big Foot,” which addresses her ongoing feud with Megan Thee Stallion. She remains active on social media and continues to engage with her fans.

What sparked the recent feud between Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion?

The feud reignited when Megan Thee Stallion released her diss track “Hiss,” which included a line perceived as a dig at Nicki Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty. Nicki responded with her own diss track, “Big Foot,” leading to increased tensions.

Have Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion collaborated before?

Yes, they collaborated on the 2019 song “Hot Girl Summer,” which also featured Ty Dolla Sign. The song was well-received and won awards from MTV and BET.

What are some of Nicki Minaj’s biggest achievements in her career?

Nicki Minaj has sold over 100 million records, making her one of the best-selling music artists worldwide. She has received numerous awards, including nine American Music Awards and eight MTV Video Music Awards, and she has several number-one singles on the Billboard Hot 100.

What is Nicki Minaj’s background and early life like?

Nicki Minaj was born in Trinidad and Tobago and moved to Queens, New York, with her family at a young age. Despite a challenging childhood, she pursued her passion for music and performing arts, leading to her successful career in the music industry.