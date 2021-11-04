You are invited to join us for “Whistleblowers: On the Deceptive Agenda Behind the Covid-19 Pandemic,” a special educational event hosted by the Tennessee Eagle Forum Foundation. “Whistleblowers” will feature Tammy Clark and Kristen Meghan, two leading OSHA whistleblowers who are taking the lead in informing concerned Americans about the true agenda behind the Covid-19 pandemic. The politicization and the weaponization of the pandemic presents one of the greatest single challenges to American freedom and democracy ever. Come and learn directly from two people who are on the frontlines of the fray.

Event Details:

Special Guests: Tammy Clark & Kristen Meghan (see bios below)

Date: Saturday, November 13th 10:00am-12:00pm

Location: Embassy Suites by Hilton South Nashville Cool Springs, 820 Crescent Centre Drive, Franklin, TN 37067

Tickets: $25 per ticket (limited availability)

Speakers

Tammy Clark OSHA Environmental Health and Safety Professional

Tammy K. Clark is an OSHA Environmental Health and Safety Professional, with over 20 years of experience in the field of Occupational Safety and Health. She is a Court-Approved Subject Matter Expert on PPE, Respiratory Protection, health and safety, and has worked as a Legal Expert Witness in several court cases related to these subjects. Tammy has a B.S. in Business and Construction Health and Safety, and holds several industry certifications in the fields of Occupational Health and Safety, Environmental Health and Safety, and emergency medicine. Tammy has worked with local and national organizations to keep employees safe from environmental hazards. Her work has been recognized with several awards. She was named one of the “Most Influential Women in Michigan” by the Grand Rapids Business Journal in 2018, and nominated again in 2020. Her business, Tammy K. Clark Companies, LLC, was also nominated a “Top Woman-Owned Business” in 2019. Tammy is most recently known for her work as an “Accidental Activist” since becoming a federal OSHA Whistleblower in 2020. She is proud to be leading the charge to free Michigan from the grip of tyranny through her role as Executive Director with Stand Up Michigan!

Kristen Meghan Sr. Industrial Hygienist (Occupational and Environmental Toxicology)

Kristen Meghan has worked in the field of Occupational and Environmental Toxicology, as a Sr. Industrial Hygienist for over 18 years with combined involvement in Public Health, Decontamination site management, and Hazardous materials management. Kristen has sat on Infectious Disease Boards within hospitals and has trained medical professionals on universal precautions, avoiding cross contamination. She spent 9 years on active duty where she was vaccine injured, and blew the whistle on unethical health and environmental hazards, concealed from the public. While medically retired from previous field work, Kristen now donates her efforts as a health freedom activist and media correspondent and contributor. She has appeared on International and National television, appeared in several documentaries and has acted as an independent journalist. She has been a vocal educator on mask mandates and tirelessly works sharing her knowledge that masks are not a One-Size-Fits-All and that mandates are unethical and dangerous to public health.