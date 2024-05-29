Radio personality Adam Carolla, widely known for his long-running podcast, “The Adam Carolla Show,” and his stint on “The Man Show,” has closed a significant chapter of his life. After nearly 19 years of marriage, Adam and Lynette Carolla have finalized their divorce, ending a journey that began in September 2002. With their separation now official, many fans are curious about Adam’s current relationship status. So, who is Adam Carolla dating now?

Adam Carolla and Lynette Carolla: The End of a 19-Year Marriage

Adam and Lynette Carolla’s marriage officially ended on a Wednesday, nearly two and a half years after Adam initially filed for divorce in May 2021. Court documents reveal that Adam, 59, will make an “equalization” payment of $4 million to Lynette, co-host of the “For Crying Out Loud” podcast. This payment includes the proceeds from the sale of their home in La Cañada Flintridge, California.

The couple, who married after six years of dating, will share joint custody of their 17-year-old twins, Natalia and Santino (known as Sonny). Adam will also pay Lynette $32,000 monthly in spousal support and $17,000 monthly in child support. These financial arrangements highlight the significant shift in their lives post-divorce.

The Financial Settlement and Asset Division

The Carolla family home, currently listed for $8,350,000, plays a pivotal role in the settlement. If the house sells for less than $4 million, Adam must continue making monthly payments of $17,000 until the total amount is reached. Despite the divorce, Adam retains several valuable assets, including his impressive $13 million car collection and Paul Newman memorabilia valued at $150,000.

Adam Carolla Opens Up About the Divorce

Adam Carolla first announced the divorce on his podcast, “The Adam Carolla Show,” revealing that it was not a decision he took lightly. Both Adam and Lynette come from divorced families, and they had hoped to avoid the same fate. “No one ever signs up to get divorced,” Adam shared, expressing the emotional weight of their separation. He emphasized that their differences in philosophy and lifestyle ultimately led to their decision to part ways.

The couple had been separated for several months before the public announcement, with Adam stressing the importance of putting their kids first. He described the period as challenging but necessary for their personal growth. “We’ve been together for 25 years, we’re very different human beings,” Adam explained. “It’s not an event, it’s not somebody was cheating, it’s not chronic gambling or COVID. It’s really just two people that were just that different and just had completely different processes and approaches to life.”

Adam Carolla’s New Relationship: Crystal Denha

Following the divorce, Adam Carolla began dating Crystal Denha, an Iraqi-American comedian, actress, and emergency medical technician from Detroit, Michigan. Born on February 8, 1984, Crystal has built a career in entertainment, performing stand-up comedy at venues like the Improv and Comedy Factory in Los Angeles. She has also appeared in the Emmy Award-nominated TV show “Jane the Virgin.”

The relationship between Adam and Crystal became public in December 2022, with reports indicating they had been together for several months. An insider shared with Page Six that the couple seemed happy and compatible, suggesting a positive new chapter for Adam post-divorce.

Conclusion: A New Beginning for Adam Carolla

Adam Carolla’s life has undergone significant changes with the end of his nearly two-decade-long marriage to Lynette Carolla. Despite the emotional and financial complexities of the divorce, Adam has emerged ready to embrace new opportunities and relationships.

His current relationship with Crystal Denha marks a fresh start, highlighting his resilience and capacity for moving forward. As Adam continues to entertain audiences with his humor and insights, fans remain curious and supportive of his journey in this new chapter.

