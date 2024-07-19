Amber Rose, the multi-talented model, actress, and entrepreneur, has always been a figure of public fascination, particularly when it comes to her love life. From high-profile relationships to mysterious flings, her romantic endeavors frequently make headlines. Let’s delve into the current status of her dating life and the relationships that have defined her journey.

Amber Rose and Machine Gun Kelly: A Brief Romance

Rumors about Amber Rose and Machine Gun Kelly, also known as Colson Baker, sparked when they were spotted sharing some PDA at the airport. This speculation was confirmed when Machine Gun Kelly, during an AOL Build interview about his new single “A Little More,” hinted at their relationship. When asked by an audience member if he had anything to confirm or dispel about the rumors, he coyly responded, “What are you talking about – with Amber?” before acknowledging the relationship with a smile.

In a candid interview with Hot 97, Machine Gun Kelly opened up about their relationship, describing it as natural and unplanned. He mentioned that dating someone constantly in the headlines was a challenge for him. “I had no idea what came with that and it would be a lie if it’s not like a struggle every day coping with that fact,” he admitted, highlighting the stark contrast between their public profiles.

The Connection with Odell Beckham Jr.

More recently, Amber Rose has been linked with New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. According to sources, the two met a few months ago and have been talking more romantically lately. Although they haven’t labeled their relationship, they are enjoying each other’s company.

Beckham’s primary focus remains on his football career, but Rose appreciates his dedication and sense of fashion. An insider revealed, “They both have a strong attraction towards one another so they hope it can develop into something more over the next few months.”

The End of an Era with Alexander “AE” Edwards

Amber Rose’s most recent significant relationship was with music executive Alexander “AE” Edwards. However, this relationship ended amidst controversy when Rose accused Edwards of cheating with multiple women. Edwards admitted to his infidelity during an Instagram Live session, stating, “I love her, though. That’s, like, my best friend, the mother of my son. But…I like women.”

Rose publicly shared her frustrations on Instagram, expressing her pain and decision to end the relationship. “I can’t be the only one fighting for my family anymore. I’ve been so loyal and transparent but I haven’t gotten the same energy in return,” she wrote. This marked the conclusion of their relationship, highlighting Rose’s desire for loyalty and respect.

Conclusion

Amber Rose’s love life continues to captivate the public, with each relationship adding a new chapter to her story. From her brief romance with Machine Gun Kelly to her developing connection with Odell Beckham Jr., and the tumultuous end with Alexander “AE” Edwards, Rose remains a figure of resilience and strength. As she navigates the complexities of love and fame, her journey offers insights into the challenges and triumphs of maintaining relationships in the public eye.

