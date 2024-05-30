Betnijah Laney-Hamilton, born on October 29, 1993, is a prominent American professional basketball player for the New York Liberty of the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA). Known for her outstanding performance on the court, Laney’s journey from her early life to becoming a key player in the WNBA is inspiring and noteworthy.

Early Life and Inspiration

Betnijah Laney began playing basketball at the age of 10, inspired by her mother, Yolanda Laney, who played competitively for Cheyney State and was coached by the legendary C. Vivian Stringer. Growing up with a strong basketball influence, Laney developed her skills and passion for the game early on. Her close friends, Aiyannah Peal and Sydni Epps, were also part of her support system during her formative years.

High School and College Career

Laney attended Smyrna High School in Smyrna, Delaware, where she quickly made a name for herself. As a senior, she averaged an impressive 23.7 points, 10 rebounds, 4.4 steals, 4.3 assists, and 1.2 blocks per game. Her exceptional performance earned her the title of McDonald’s All-American.

At Rutgers University, Laney continued to excel. Over her four-year college career, she played 129 games with 107 starts, averaging 10.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. Her consistency and skill on the court made her a standout player, leading to her selection by the Chicago Sky as the 17th overall pick in the 2015 WNBA draft.

Professional Career and Achievements

In her rookie season with the Chicago Sky, Laney played 33 games, averaging 2.8 points and 2.1 rebounds. She then signed with the Perth Lynx for the 2015–16 WNBL season, where she had a significant impact. Laney’s performance in the WNBL was stellar, earning her multiple Team of the Week honors and the WNBL Player of the Month award for January. She led the Lynx to the WNBL grand final, showcasing her scoring prowess with a game-high 23 points in the semi-final win over Townsville Fire.

After returning to the Chicago Sky for the 2016 season, Laney faced a major setback when she tore her left ACL, ruling her out for the rest of the season. Despite this injury, Laney’s resilience shone through. In 2018, she signed a training camp deal with the Connecticut Sun and later had a breakout season in 2020 with the Atlanta Dream. Her outstanding defensive skills earned her a spot on the WNBA

Frequently Asked Questions About Betnijah Laney

1. Who is Betnijah Laney-Hamilton?

Betnijah Laney-Hamilton is an American professional basketball player for the New York Liberty of the WNBA. She was born on October 29, 1993, and has had a notable career both in college and professional basketball.

2. What teams has Betnijah Laney played for in the WNBA?

Betnijah Laney has played for several teams in the WNBA, including the Chicago Sky, Connecticut Sun, Indiana Fever, Atlanta Dream, and currently, the New York Liberty.

3. How did Betnijah Laney start her basketball career?

Betnijah Laney began playing basketball at the age of 10, inspired by her mother, Yolanda Laney, who also played basketball competitively. Laney honed her skills in high school and college, eventually leading to her selection in the WNBA draft.

4. What are some of Betnijah Laney’s significant career achievements?

Some of Betnijah Laney’s significant achievements include being named to the WNBA All-Defensive Team, winning the Most Improved Player Award in 2020, and leading her team to the WNBL grand final during her time with the Perth Lynx.

5. How has Betnijah Laney contributed to the New York Liberty’s success?

Since joining the New York Liberty in 2021, Betnijah Laney has played a crucial role in the team’s success, helping them reach the WNBA finals for the first time since 2002. Her leadership and performance on the court have been instrumental in the team’s progress.

6. What challenges has Betnijah Laney faced in her career?

Betnijah Laney has faced several challenges, including a significant injury in 2016 when she tore her left ACL. Despite this setback, she has shown resilience and determination, coming back stronger and achieving career milestones.

7. Where does Betnijah Laney live during the off-season?

During the off-season, Betnijah Laney lives in Japan with her husband, Jordan Hamilton, who is also a professional basketball player in Japan’s B.League.

8. What is Betnijah Laney’s connection to Brooklyn?

Betnijah Laney has a long-standing connection to Brooklyn, having spent summers and holidays visiting her aunt who lived near the Barclays Center. This familiarity with the area has helped her settle in as a player for the New York Liberty.

9. What does Betnijah Laney’s daily routine look like?

Betnijah Laney’s daily routine includes mindfulness practices such as devotionals and meditation. She also maintains a rigorous training schedule, including practice sessions, workouts, and time spent with family.

10. How does Betnijah Laney balance her professional and personal life?

Betnijah Laney balances her professional and personal life by spending quality time with her family, including her husband and niece, and engaging in activities she enjoys outside of basketball. She manages her time effectively to excel both on and off the court.