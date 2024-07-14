Bhad Bhabie, born Danielle Marie Bregoli, first captured public attention with her infamous “Cash me outside, how ’bout that?” catchphrase on Dr. Phil in 2016. Since then, she has transitioned from viral sensation to a prominent figure in the music industry. As she embarks on a new chapter in her personal life, fans are eager to learn more about her boyfriend, Le Vaughn, and their relationship.

Bhad Bhabie and Le Vaughn’s Relationship Timeline

Bhad Bhabie and Le Vaughn began dating on July 1, 2020. Their relationship first came to public attention when Le Vaughn appeared on her YouTube channel in November 2020. The couple, along with friends, played a game while eating in a video that highlighted their chemistry.

In February 2021, during a trivia game on another YouTube video, Le Vaughn spoke about their relationship, expressing their immediate attraction to each other. “The first day we saw each other, we were together,” he said. “We just connected. Boom!”

Although Bhad Bhabie and Le Vaughn tend to delete pictures from their Instagram accounts, they occasionally give fans glimpses into their lives. In August 2023, Le Vaughn shared photos from a concert they attended together, further solidifying their relationship in the public eye.

Le Vaughn’s Passion for Fashion

Le Vaughn has a distinct personal style that he showcases on his Instagram account. From black-and-white spotted sweatpants to graphic T-shirts and Nike sneakers, he has a flair for athletic wear with a fashionable twist. One of his favorite brands is Balenciaga, and he often shares photos of his outfits featuring the luxury brand. In December 2023, he posted pictures from a shopping spree at a Balenciaga store, and in January 2024, he tagged the brand in his New Year’s Day outfit pictures.

Pregnancy Announcement and Gender Reveal

On December 1, 2023, Bhad Bhabie announced on Instagram that she was expecting her first child with Le Vaughn. She shared two mirror selfies, wearing a plain white T-shirt that highlighted her baby bump, and gray sweatpants. She chose not to caption the photos, letting the images speak for themselves.

Later that month, Bhad Bhabie collaborated with fashion designer Marc Jacobs for a gender reveal photo shoot. In a striking image shared on Instagram, she sat on a motorcycle surrounded by pink exhaust smoke, announcing that they were expecting a baby girl. “💗ITS🎀A💓GIRL💖,” she wrote in her caption.

In an interview with Women’s Wear Daily, Bhad Bhabie explained that her pregnancy news had leaked just before the photo shoot. “We thought it would be cool to try and do a gender reveal with the images so we had some fun with it,” she said. “I’m really just enjoying this whole experience and grateful I have these amazing pictures to share with my daughter one day.”

Welcoming Their Baby Girl

In March 2024, Bhad Bhabie and Le Vaughn welcomed their daughter, Kali Love. Bhad Bhabie announced the news with a black-and-white photo on her Instagram Story on March 15, where she held the newborn, whose face was covered with a hat and blanket.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Bhad Bhabie discussed how they chose their daughter’s name. “The name doesn’t really have any specific meaning,” she said. “It’s just his mom picked the middle name and then I had a list of five names I liked, and Kali was one of them. I thought that Love went well with Kali.”

Expressing Love Through Tattoos

The couple has also shown their commitment to each other through matching tattoos. Bhad Bhabie got Le Vaughn’s name tattooed on her chest in cursive red ink and another tattoo of his birthdate, “1111,” on her body. In return, Le Vaughn got Bhad Bhabie’s birth name, “Danielle Marie,” tattooed in black cursive on his neck. They shared photos of their tattoos on social media, which have since been deleted.

Conclusion

Bhad Bhabie and Le Vaughn’s relationship has captivated fans since they started dating in July 2020. From their initial YouTube appearances to their pregnancy announcement and welcoming their daughter, Kali Love, the couple has shared many significant moments with their followers. Le Vaughn’s passion for fashion and their matching tattoos further highlight their unique bond. As they continue to navigate their lives together, fans eagerly anticipate what the future holds for Bhad Bhabie and Le Vaughn.

