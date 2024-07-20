Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of former President Donald Trump, has been in the public eye for years. However, one of the most talked-about aspects of his life recently is his relationship with Kimberly Guilfoyle. The couple has been dating since 2018 and is now engaged. Let’s delve into their story and learn more about their journey together.

The Beginning of Their Relationship

Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle’s romance began in early 2018, around the same time Trump Jr.’s ex-wife, Vanessa, filed for divorce. Guilfoyle, a former Fox News host and prosecutor, and Trump Jr. had known each other for years before they started dating. Their relationship quickly became public, and they have been inseparable ever since.

The Engagement

PEOPLE magazine confirmed that Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle are engaged. A source close to the couple revealed that they have been planning to marry and are excited about blending their families. Guilfoyle was spotted wearing a large diamond ring on her engagement finger, hinting at their engagement. The couple has not yet set a date for the wedding, but their commitment to each other is evident.

Blending Families

Donald Trump Jr. has five children with his ex-wife Vanessa: Donald III, Kai Madison, Spencer Frederick, Tristan Milos, and Chloe Sophia. Kimberly Guilfoyle has a son, Ronan, with her ex-husband Eric Villency. Both Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle have expressed their excitement about blending their families and creating a supportive, loving environment for their children.

Life in Florida

Since former President Donald Trump left office, Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle have stayed close to his father’s Palm Beach club, Mar-a-Lago. The couple purchased a $9.7 million home in Jupiter, Florida, in 2021. The estate, located in Admiral’s Cove, boasts ample space for their blended family.

Public Appearances and Political Involvement

Guilfoyle and Trump Jr. are often seen together at political events and on the campaign trail. Guilfoyle has been deeply involved in Trump family politics, serving as vice chair of the pro-Trump political group America First Action. She has also been a vocal supporter of Donald Trump’s campaigns, making speeches and attending rallies.

Kimberly Guilfoyle’s Background

Born and raised in San Francisco, Kimberly Guilfoyle has had an impressive career. After graduating from the University of California, Davis, and earning her law degree from the University of San Francisco, she worked as a prosecutor. Guilfoyle later transitioned to a career in television, becoming a host on Fox News. Despite leaving the network in 2018 amid controversy, she has continued to be a prominent figure in the media and politics.

A Look at Their Future

Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle’s relationship continues to thrive. They often share their affection for each other on social media and in interviews. Guilfoyle has expressed her admiration for Trump Jr., stating that they have a strong, supportive relationship.

Conclusion

Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle’s relationship has been a topic of interest since they started dating in 2018. Their engagement marks a significant milestone in their journey together. With their blended family and shared commitment to each other, they continue to make headlines and garner public interest. Their story is one of love, dedication, and partnership, showcasing their strong bond and future together.

Frequently Asked Questions

When did Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle start dating?

They began dating in early 2018, around the time Trump Jr.’s ex-wife filed for divorce.

Are Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle engaged?

Yes, they are engaged. Guilfoyle was seen wearing a large diamond ring, and a source confirmed their engagement.

How many children do they have?

Trump Jr. has five children from his previous marriage, and Guilfoyle has one son from her previous marriage.

Where do they live?

They live in Jupiter, Florida, in a $9.7 million estate located in the Admiral’s Cove neighborhood.

What is Kimberly Guilfoyle’s background?

Guilfoyle is a former prosecutor and Fox News host. She has a law degree and has been involved in Trump family politics for years.