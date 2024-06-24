Justin Timberlake, the “SexyBack” singer, has long been a prominent figure in the entertainment industry. Equally celebrated is his wife, actress Jessica Biel, known for her roles in “The Sinner” and “7th Heaven.” As fans often wonder, “Who is Justin Timberlake married to?” their enduring love story provides a heartwarming answer. Let’s delve into the beautiful journey of Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel’s relationship, filled with love, admiration, and mutual respect.

Celebrating Jessica Biel’s Birthday

In a heartwarming gesture, Justin Timberlake celebrated Jessica Biel’s 42nd birthday by sharing a touching montage of family photos on Instagram. The montage, set to Tina Turner’s 1989 hit “The Best,” included rare images of their sons, Silas, 8, and Phineas, 3.

Among the photos was a 2018 snapshot of Biel kissing their eldest son during a family trip to Paris, alongside a recent video of her hugging Phineas. The montage also featured Biel working out, boating, dancing with Timberlake onstage, and enjoying date nights. Timberlake captioned the post, “There ain’t no other way to say it. You’re the best. I love you. Happy birthday, ya [goat emoji]!”

A Tribute to Justin Timberlake

Jessica Biel reciprocated this love on Timberlake’s 43rd birthday in January. She shared an Instagram video filled with moments of their life together, paired with Boom Forest’s cover of Sonny & Cher’s 1965 hit “I Got You.” She captioned the post, “I ALWAYS got you. Happy birthday, babe.”

Family Life on Instagram

The couple occasionally shares glimpses of their family life on Instagram. Biel told E! News’ Francesca Amiker last June, “My kids make my life totally insane and so fun and so full of love.” Their family moments are cherished and often shared with their followers, showing the joy and chaos of parenting.

A Night to Remember

On December 14, Justin Timberlake shared a charming Instagram post about Jessica Biel. He reminisced about a night when he carried her heels after an event, captioning the post, “I could never walk a mile in her shoes but, you know it’s been a good night when I’m carrying the heels home.” The post featured photos of the couple dressed up, walking down a hotel hallway, with Biel in a flowing cream dress and Timberlake in a black suit.

The Beginning of Their Love Story

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel’s love story began long before their marriage in 2012. Timberlake recalled their first meeting in his 2018 book, “Hindsight & All The Things I Can’t See In Front Of Me.” He described an instant attraction to Biel at a surprise party in Hollywood. Despite not exchanging phone numbers that night, Timberlake found himself thinking about her. Their romance blossomed when Biel attended one of his shows, leading to phone conversations and eventual dating.

Public Appearances and Privacy

By 2007, Timberlake and Biel made their relationship public, appearing together at various events. Despite media attention, they kept their relationship details private. In a 2009 interview with The Independent, Biel described the media scrutiny as “weird and sort of bizarre.” She emphasized the importance of keeping their relationship private, calling it the most precious thing in her life.

A Brief Separation and Reunion

In 2011, Timberlake and Biel briefly separated. Their reps confirmed the split in March 2011, stating they “mutually have decided to part ways.” However, by the end of the year, they were back together. Timberlake proposed to Biel in December 2011 during a snowy getaway in Montana. Biel described the proposal on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” as “lovely,” “surprising,” and “hilarious.”

A Fairytale Wedding

The couple tied the knot on October 19, 2012, in southern Italy. Their wedding was a “total fantasy experience,” according to Biel. Timberlake serenaded her with an original piece as she walked down the aisle. The intimate ceremony included 100 guests, featuring celebrities like Jimmy Fallon, Andy Samberg, and Timbaland. Biel chose a pale pink organza wedding dress by Giambattista Valli instead of a traditional white gown.

Welcoming Their First Son

On April 8, 2015, Biel and Timberlake welcomed their first son, Silas Randall Timberlake. Biel described motherhood as “the hardest job in the world” and expressed immense gratitude towards her own mother. Timberlake shared his joy of fatherhood in a 2018 Father’s Day post, reflecting on the love and responsibility that comes with being a dad.

Silas Channels Timberlake’s Style

Biel revealed on “The Tonight Show” in 2017 that Silas, even as a toddler, had already adopted Timberlake’s style. She described him as a “mini-Justin” with a “daddy swagger,” showcasing the influence of Timberlake’s fashion sense on their young son.

A Public Apology in 2019

In late 2019, Timberlake publicly apologized for a “strong lapse in judgement” after being photographed holding hands with actress Alisha Wainwright. He addressed the rumors on Instagram, clarifying that nothing happened between him and his co-star. Timberlake expressed regret for his behavior and apologized to his family for the embarrassment caused.

Welcoming Their Second Son

Biel and Timberlake welcomed their second son, Phineas, in the summer of 2020. The couple kept the news private until Timberlake confirmed it in a January 2021 interview on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” Timberlake described Phineas as “awesome” and “so cute.” He shared the first public photo of Phineas in a 2021 Father’s Day post, expressing his joy of being a father.

In conclusion, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel’s relationship is a testament to enduring love and mutual respect. From their early days of courtship to their beautiful family life, they continue to inspire fans worldwide with their genuine affection and strong bond.

