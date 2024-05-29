Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick, two prominent figures from Bachelor Nation, have officially ended their engagement after four years of dating. In August 2023, the couple announced their split on Instagram, sharing their heartfelt message about ending their relationship while maintaining their friendship.

A Love Story Beyond The Bachelorette

Despite their connections to the popular show, Bristowe and Tartick did not meet on The Bachelorette. Tartick was a contestant on Becca Kufrin’s season, while Bristowe was the Bachelorette during season 11. Their paths crossed in 2019 when Tartick asked Bristowe out during an episode of her podcast, “Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe.”

Bristowe, fresh off a breakup with Shawn Booth, wasn’t expecting to dive into a new relationship, especially within Bachelor Nation. However, she found herself intrigued by Tartick. “When I met him, dating anyone wasn’t even on my radar,” she told PEOPLE. “But something about him stood out to me. Whoever dates him is a lucky girl.”

From Podcast Guests to Partners

On October 24, 2018, Bristowe and Tartick met for the first time during a taping of her podcast. Despite never having met before, their connection was immediate. Tartick’s vibrant energy and compassionate nature left a lasting impression on Bristowe.

Three months later, on January 9, 2019, Tartick made a bold move by asking Bristowe out on a date on air. Bristowe, who had been curious about Tartick’s intentions, teased him about not asking her out sooner. Tartick responded with charm, and Bristowe accepted the invitation with a playful warning, “Don’t f—- it up.”

Public Confirmation and Social Media Debut

By January 30, 2019, the couple confirmed their relationship during a live interview on the Today show. A few weeks later, on February 13, they made their relationship Instagram official, just in time for their first Valentine’s Day together. The celebration included a romantic getaway to Boston, where they enjoyed dinner and musical sing-alongs at their hotel.

Moving In Together and Public Appearances

In May 2019, just four months after confirming their relationship, Bristowe and Tartick took a significant step by moving in together. Bristowe shared her excitement on her podcast, emphasizing their desire to grow closer. They continued to make public appearances, including attending a Bachelor Nation wedding in August 2019.

Communication and Support

Throughout their relationship, Tartick emphasized the importance of communication. In January 2020, he shared on PEOPLE Now that open and honest communication was key to their relationship. He also highlighted the role of their two Golden Retrievers, Pinot and Ramen, in their lives.

When Bristowe competed on Dancing with the Stars in 2020, Tartick was her biggest supporter. Despite an ankle injury, Bristowe delivered a stellar performance, earning the highest scores of the night. Tartick celebrated her success and, in November, rejoiced when Bristowe won the Mirrorball Trophy.

Engagement and Future Plans

Despite occasional breakup rumors, Bristowe and Tartick remained strong. In May 2021, Tartick proposed to Bristowe while recording an episode of her podcast. Bristowe described the proposal as perfect, cherishing the heartfelt words Tartick shared.

Soon after their engagement, the couple expressed their excitement about starting a family. Bristowe, who had her eggs frozen, shared her eagerness to become a parent. The couple also began planning a glamorous, Great Gatsby-inspired wedding.

Challenges and Online Criticism

Like many public figures, Bristowe faced online criticism about her appearance. Tartick stood by her, defending her against the harsh comments. He addressed the issue publicly, condemning the negative remarks and expressing his admiration for Bristowe.

Relationship End and Moving Forward

Despite their deep connection, Bristowe and Tartick decided to end their engagement in August 2023. They emphasized their desire to maintain a respectful and loving friendship. Tartick later opened up about the breakup on his podcast, “Trading Secrets,” discussing the emotional challenges he faced.

Jason Tartick’s New Relationship

In April 2024, PEOPLE confirmed that Tartick is dating influencer Kat Stickler. Tartick spoke highly of Stickler, praising her as a wonderful person and mother. This new chapter marks a fresh start for Tartick as he continues to navigate life after his split from Bristowe.

In conclusion, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick’s relationship journey, from their podcast meeting to their engagement and eventual breakup, has captivated many fans. Despite their split, they continue to move forward with mutual respect and new chapters in their lives.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Kaitlyn Bristowe dating now?

As of now, Kaitlyn Bristowe has not publicly announced a new relationship since her breakup with Jason Tartick.

Why did Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick break up?

Bristowe and Tartick decided to end their engagement to focus on their personal growth and maintain their friendship. They announced their decision on Instagram, expressing their mutual respect and love.

How did Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick meet?

Bristowe and Tartick met during a taping of Bristowe’s podcast, “Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe,” in October 2018. Tartick later asked Bristowe out on a date during an episode of the podcast in January 2019.

When did Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick get engaged?

Jason Tartick proposed to Kaitlyn Bristowe in May 2021 while they were preparing to record an episode of her podcast.

Who is Jason Tartick dating now?

Jason Tartick is currently dating social media influencer Kat Stickler, as confirmed in April 2024. Stickler is a single mother and a popular content creator on TikTok.