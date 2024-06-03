Katie Thurston, a name well-known to fans of ABC’s “The Bachelorette,” has experienced a whirlwind of romantic ups and downs. While John Hersey may not have received Thurston’s final rose during the show, he ultimately captured her heart post-filming. This article delves into their relationship journey, from their initial meeting on “The Bachelorette” to their eventual breakup, answering the burning question: who is Katie Thurston dating?

Katie Thurston’s Journey on “The Bachelorette”

Katie Thurston’s romance story began when she became the lead on the 2021 season of “The Bachelorette.” After competing on Matt James’ season of “The Bachelor,” she was introduced to 30 suitors, including John Hersey. Despite an initial spark, Thurston sent Hersey home during the second week. She eventually got engaged to Blake Moynes, a former contestant from season 16, who joined her season halfway through. However, their engagement was short-lived, ending six months later in October 2021.

Katie Thurston and John Hersey: From Friends to Lovers

Before the news of her breakup with Moynes surfaced, Thurston had moved to San Diego and developed a close friendship with Hersey. Despite maintaining a platonic relationship while she was engaged, it became evident that their bond was growing stronger. In November 2021, PEOPLE confirmed that Thurston and Hersey were officially dating.

Public Reaction and Social Media Milestones

Despite facing criticism about the timing of their relationship, Thurston and Hersey were open about their romance on social media. Hersey posted a heartfelt birthday tribute to Thurston in January 2022, expressing his joy over their unexpected love story. However, by June 2022, the couple announced their breakup, shocking their followers.

A Timeline of Key Moments

March 2021: Initial Meeting

Thurston and Hersey first met during the filming of “The Bachelorette” at The Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa in New Mexico. Although there was an initial connection, Thurston sent Hersey home early.

After moving to San Diego, Thurston reconnected with Hersey, who worked as a bartender. They developed a close friendship, frequently spending time together. Thurston even addressed the friendship on a podcast, stating that her then-fiancé Moynes was not intimidated by Hersey.

Thurston and Hersey attended the Blended Festival in San Diego, along with other “Bachelor Nation” alums. Their frequent social media appearances together sparked rumors about the nature of their relationship.

Thurston and Moynes announced their split, citing incompatibility and a mutual decision to part ways. This breakup paved the way for Thurston and Hersey’s romance to come to light.

Thurston confirmed her relationship with Hersey on Instagram, sharing videos and photos of them together as part of her “12 Days of Messy” challenge. Hersey also confirmed the relationship via TikTok, posting affectionate videos of them.

Thurston celebrated Hersey’s 28th birthday in December, followed by Hersey posting a sweet tribute for Thurston’s 31st birthday in January. They also vacationed together in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

The couple went skydiving together, showcasing their shared love for adventure. Thurston shared her excitement about obtaining her skydiving license, influenced by Hersey’s thrill-seeking spirit.

As they celebrated the one-year anniversary of their meeting, both Thurston and Hersey posted tributes on social media. They reflected on their journey, with Thurston humorously acknowledging their unexpected love story.

Both Thurston and Hersey took to Instagram to announce their breakup. Thurston stated, “No, we aren’t together,” while Hersey echoed her sentiments, emphasizing that the decision was difficult but necessary.

Following their breakup, Thurston opened up about the split on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s podcast “Off The Vine,” revealing that they had actually broken up twice. She shared her feelings about the breakup, including Hersey’s reasons for ending the relationship. Despite their efforts to make it work, Thurston ultimately felt that Hersey did not appreciate her efforts to share his passions, leading to their final split.

Conclusion

Katie Thurston’s journey on “The Bachelorette” and her subsequent relationship with John Hersey have been filled with twists and turns. While their romance did not last, it provided fans with an intriguing story of love, friendship, and personal growth. As Thurston navigates her post-Bachelorette life, fans remain eager to see what the future holds for her, both personally and professionally.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Katie Thurston dating now?

As of the latest updates, Katie Thurston is not publicly dating anyone following her breakup with John Hersey.

What led to Katie Thurston and John Hersey’s breakup?

According to Thurston, Hersey ended the relationship because he felt she did not share his passions, despite her efforts to join him in his interests, such as skydiving.

Did Katie Thurston and John Hersey start dating while she was engaged to Blake Moynes?

Both Thurston and Hersey have stated that their relationship remained platonic while she was engaged to Moynes and only turned romantic after her engagement ended.

How did Katie Thurston announce her relationship with John Hersey?

Thurston revealed her relationship with Hersey through her “12 Days of Messy” Instagram challenge, which included videos and photos of them together, paired with Taylor Swift’s music.

Will Katie Thurston and John Hersey get back together?

While there is always a possibility in matters of the heart, both Thurston and Hersey have moved on from their relationship and are focusing on their individual lives.