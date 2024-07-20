Donald Trump Jr. began dating Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle in March 2018, shortly after his split from ex-wife Vanessa. Their relationship quickly became public knowledge in June of the same year. Since then, the couple has remained close, even progressing to engagement, although they initially kept this detail private.

Trump Jr. reportedly proposed on New Year’s Eve in 2020. The specifics of the proposal are unclear, but the engagement news became public on January 4, 2022. Kimberly Guilfoyle had been seen wearing an engagement ring in an Instagram post dated January 1, 2022, where she wished Trump Jr. a happy birthday. As of now, they have not announced their wedding plans but are living as if they are already married.

Celebrating Anniversaries and Engagement

Despite not publicly confirming their engagement date, Kimberly Guilfoyle has celebrated their relationship milestones on Instagram. On April 24, 2024, she shared a heartfelt anniversary message to Trump Jr., calling him her best friend and soulmate. She followed this with another anniversary post on May 1, 2024. Trump Jr. also acknowledged their anniversary on April 24, celebrating six years together.

Support from Vanessa Trump

Before Donald Trump Jr.’s divorce was finalized, Vanessa Trump voiced her support for Guilfoyle. She defended her against a NY Daily News article that suggested Guilfoyle should be fired from Fox News for dating Trump Jr. Vanessa tweeted that they had been separated for over nine months and respected each other’s decisions and privacy.

Guilfoyle has also received approval from Trump Jr.’s children. In April 2023, she posted a photo of her and Trump Jr.’s blended family, including her son Ronan Villency and Trump Jr.’s five children: Kai Madison, Donald III, Tristan, Spencer, and Chloe.

